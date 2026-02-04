Bharat Rang Mahotsav comes to Pune, as National School of Drama brings a 60-year legacy to FTII this week

A scene from Babuji that is to be staged at the Bharat Rang Mahotsav at FTII in Pune

There won’t be cameras, but lights and action will shine on cue at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. India’s premier institute is hosting the Pune leg of India’s biggest festival of art and culture, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), from February 5 to 8.

BRM is the annual stage extravaganza, organised by Delhi’s National School of Drama (NSD), which presents more than 250 plays across the country and in some cities on every continent. This year marks the 25th anniversary of BRM.

Three leading plays of the NSD Repertory Company, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, are going to be staged in Pune as a salute to the city’s long culture of theatre.