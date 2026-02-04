Bharat Rang Mahotsav comes to Pune, as National School of Drama brings a 60-year legacy to FTII this week

Written by: Dipanita Nath
Feb 4, 2026
NSD DramaA scene from Babuji that is to be staged at the Bharat Rang Mahotsav at FTII in Pune
There won’t be cameras, but lights and action will shine on cue at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. India’s premier institute is hosting the Pune leg of India’s biggest festival of art and culture, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav (BRM), from February 5 to 8.

BRM is the annual stage extravaganza, organised by Delhi’s National School of Drama (NSD), which presents more than 250 plays across the country and in some cities on every continent. This year marks the 25th anniversary of BRM.

Three leading plays of the NSD Repertory Company, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, are going to be staged in Pune as a salute to the city’s long culture of theatre.

The opening play, Laila Majnun, is a classic tragedy about the love between Laila and Qais, but eminent director Ram Gopal Bajaj has created a twist in the plot. As a result, the play, which opened in Delhi in 2024, received rave reviews from audiences, especially Gen Z.

On February 6, the NSD Repertory will stage Babuji, directed by the repertory head Rajesh Singh. A story by Mithileshwar about a folk artist and the conflict between personal choice and societal responses, and adapted by Vibhanshu Vaibhav, Babuji is also important because it revived the dying tradition of live musicals on the Hindi stage. Since 2003-03, live musicals have become fewer in Hindi theatre.

“The legendary theatre performer and director Baba Karanth first made Babuji in 1994. It comprises nautanki and several folk forms. A few years ago, I tried to revive the play with some of the artists of the original production. The current play retains the music of Baba Karanth, but I have added two or three folk songs to strengthen the graph of the story,” says Singh.

The theatre festival in Pune will end with Taj Mahal ka Tender, one of the hard-hitting and most enjoyed satires of contemporary theatre. In the play, Emperor Shah Jahan asks the chief engineer, Guptaji, to build a mausoleum in memory of his late begum, Mumtaz. What follows is a hilarious tumble of administrative corruption, red tape, and lazy official machinery. It takes Guptaji 25 years to float a tender for the construction of the monument.

Story continues below this ad

An interesting backstory adds to the charm of NSD Repertory’s Taj Mahal ka Tender. The play was directed by Chittaranjan Tripathy when he was an artist with the Repertory in 1998. Since then, the play has been in constant high demand by audiences and is the oldest play of the Repertory. Today, Tripathy is the director of NSD and is busy organising the BRM.

 

