scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Bharat Forge, Paramount Group sign MoU for production of medium-lift helicopter systems

The MoU was signed at Aero India in Bengaluru Wednesday to develop and produce composite rotor blades, mission systems and store management systems for medium-lift helicopters.

(L to R) Amit Kalyani (Deputy Managing Director, Bharat Forge Ltd.), Guru Biswal (CEO - Aerospace Business Division - Bharat Forge), Clifford Dewell (SVP, Paramount Group).
Listen to this article
Bharat Forge, Paramount Group sign MoU for production of medium-lift helicopter systems
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

PUNE-headquartered engineering major Bharat Forge Limited and global aerospace and technology company Paramount Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop and produce composite rotor blades, mission systems and store management systems for medium-lift helicopters at Aero India in Bengaluru Wednesday.

The MoU was signed by Guru Biswal, chief executive officer of the aerospace division of Bharat Forge, and Clifford Dewell, senior vice-president of Paramount Group, in the presence of senior officials from both companies.

A press release quoted Biswal as saying, “This MoU with Paramount is a testimony of our commitment to work for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, to create technologies that are niche and shall support Indian and Global requirements. This collaboration will focus on creating the Centre of Excellence for design, development and manufacture of Composite Rotor Blades, Mission Systems and Stores Management systems for Rotary Wing platforms, in India. This design and manufacturing hub shall support all future programs for both India and across the globe.”

Explained |Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and its significance

Paramount’s Clifford Dewell stated, “Our global partnership with Bharat Forge has grown from strength to strength over the last few years. We are excited to expand our collaboration into the aerospace sector. We have confidence that this initiative will leverage the unique synergies of our joint capabilities to meet the requirements for these systems for Medium Lift Helicopters in India and across the globe.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...
Unpacking Air India’s mega Airbus, Boeing order: The details and it...

With India’s first indigenous dedicated attack helicopter Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) reaching the induction phase in October last year, all eyes are currently on the indigenous development of medium-lift category helicopters in the country to replace the fleets of Air Force’s workhorse Mi-17 and other helicopters with the Indian armed forces which will start phasing out over coming decade.

More from Pune

On March 11 last year, the Ministry of Defence identified 18 major strategic platforms for industry-led design and development in the country. The list includes the medium-lift Indian multirole helicopter (IMRH) under the special purpose vehicle (SPV) model. Under this route, private industries will be encouraged to take up the design and development of the platform in collaboration with various government organisations.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 13:22 IST
Next Story

What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble grain

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close