Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Bharat Forge dispatches 16 armoured vehicles to Army for UN deployment

The Pune-headquartered engineering major said that Kalyani M4 is a state-of-the-art armoured personnel carrier Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicle (Heavy) that provides high levels of protection to the occupants against high kinetic energy threats, including severe mine blasts and grenades.

Baba Kalyani, CMD, and Amit Kalyani, deputy MD Bharat Forge, during the handover ceremony on Monday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

BHARAT FORGE Limited on Monday said that they dispatched 16 quick reaction armoured fighting vehicles ‘Kalyani M4’ to the Indian Army for United Nations Peacekeeping deployment.

The vehicle is indigenously manufactured by Bharat Forge Ltd and can carry an infantry platoon in full combat gear. “The Kalyani M4 completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in some of the toughest environments in India. The trials were conducted in the freezing terrains of Leh and Ladakh, and the unforgiving deserts of Rann of Kutch,” Bharat Forge said.

Speaking on the occasion, Baba N Kalyani, CMD of Bharat Forge said, “We are proud to be delivering the Made-in-India Kalyani M4 for UN Peacekeeping missions. This encourages us to work for the benefit of our armed forces and it reinforces our commitment to harness our Prime Minister’s vision for atmanirbharta and self-reliance in the defence sector.”

Deputy Managing Director Amit Kalyani, added, “Keeping crew safety and vehicle performance as paramount factors, Kalyani M4 has been ergonomically and aesthetically designed to allow the crew to perform their duties in an optimum manner.”

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 03:18:15 am
