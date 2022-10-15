Bharat Electronics Limited aims 25% revenue from non-defence sector

BHARAT ELECTRONICS Limited (BEL) aims to generate 25 per cent of its revenue from the non-defence sector with applications in energy storage, smart city platforms and electric vehicle charging stations.

Dinesh Kumar Batra, chairman and managing director (CMD) of the defence PSU in an interaction with the media in Pune on Friday talked about BEL touching the target of $60 million in exports for the financial year 2022-23. Batra, while talking about the decision to spread the company’s decision to venture into the non-defence sector said the decision of the Union government to allow Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and private players in the defence sector has created competition for PSUs, who otherwise had monopolistic hold in the sector.

“Contribution from the non-defence sector varied between 15-20 per cent but a majority of the revenue came from the defence sector. We aim to take this contribution to 25 per cent,” he said.

BEL’s facility in Pune has already set up a Lithium-ion battery unit with Batra talking about talks with Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers for business. The company can produce batteries for two-, three- and four-wheelers. The company also has plans to set up charging stations for e-mobility on five highways, Batra said.

Other than e-mobility, BEL has developed communications systems for metro and railways. It has plans to manufacture platform doors for the metro systems. The company has set up the first charging station in Chandigarh along with HPCL at a petrol station.

At present, the company has an order book of $230 million worth of exports. Countries in southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa are the export markets for the company. It is a supply chain partner for developed countries as well. Given the weakening Rupee to Dollar, Batra said they aim to make the most of the market and offset increasing import bills.

The company plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore as CAPEX to develop new products and has already spent Rs 1,200 crore.