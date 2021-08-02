Bharat Biotech’s Rotavac 5D receives WHO prequalification

The new variant of Rotavac, Rotavac 5D, is a unique rotavirus vaccine formulation that can be administered without a buffer. (Bharat Biotech)

BHARAT BIOTECH on Monday announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has awarded prequalification to its rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac 5D.

The new variant of Rotavac, Rotavac 5D, is a unique rotavirus vaccine formulation that can be administered without a buffer. Its low dose volume (0.5 mL) facilitates easy vaccine logistics, cold chain management and low biomedical waste disposal post-vaccination. It is used to prevent rotavirus infection, which is prevalent among infants and young children.

The WHO prequalification enables the procurement of Rotavac 5D® by the UN agencies namely the UNICEF and PAHO. It is a validation of the global quality and safety standards required for paediatric vaccines. The WHO prequalification of Rotavac 5D will fast-track the global access to this life-saving vaccine.

Suchitra Ella, joint managing director, Bharat Biotech, said, “Rotavac and Rotavac 5D are projects conceived, innovated and executed in India in collaboration with Indian and global partners. This is the culmination of a 30-year-effort to develop a novel rotavirus vaccine, resulting in a major advancement in Rotavirus disease prevention and reasserts India’s leadership in developing and introducing rotavirus vaccines for the world. Today’s announcement is an important step to further strengthen and fulfil Bharat Biotech’s vision to address neglected diseases and prevent infections that continue to affect millions in the developing world.”

Bharat Biotech developed the first generation rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac, under a public-private partnership with the department of biotechnology, Government of India, and 16 other international partners, making it the largest ever social innovation project for public health.

In the developing world, Rotavac has been instrumental in addressing deaths due to rotavirus infection. Bharat Biotech has so far supplied more than 250 million doses of Rotavac.

Rotavirus is the leading cause of severe diarrhoea among children aged less than five years around the world, resulting in more than 200,000 deaths and two million hospitalisations worldwide.

Vaccinations are an important part of global public health efforts to meet the sustainable developmental goals of the UNDP.