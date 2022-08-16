Bharat Biotech completes clinical trials for intranasal Covid vaccine

August 16, 2022 10:13:03 am
Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has completed the clinical development for Phase III trials and booster doses for the BBV154 intranasal Covid vaccine, the company said in a statement, adding that the vaccine has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials.
Being an intranasal vaccine, BBV154 may produce local antibodies in the upper respiratory tract which may provide the potential to reduce infection and transmission, and further studies are being planned, an official statement said on Monday.
“On this 75th Independence Day, we are proud to announce successful completion of clinical trials for BBV154 intranasal vaccine,” Suchitra K Ella, joint managing director, Bharat Biotech, said. “If approved, this intranasal vaccine will make it easier to deploy in mass immunisation campaigns with an easy-to-administer formulation and delivery device. Vectored vaccines also enable faster development of targeted vaccines in response to emerging variants of concern,” Ella added.
BBV154 is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated earlier in Phase I and II clinical trials with successful results. BBV154 has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery. In addition, the nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries, the company said in a statement.
Subscriber Only Stories
Two separate and simultaneous clinical trials were conducted to evaluate BBV154 as a primary dose (two-dose schedule) and a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered Covid vaccines in India.
Data from both Phase III human clinical trials have been submitted for approval to national regulatory authorities. Primary dose schedule Phase III trials were conducted for safety, and immunogenicity in around 3,100 subjects, and compared with Covaxin. The trials were conducted in 14 trial sites across India, the company said in a statement.
Heterologous booster dose studies were conducted for safety and immunogenicity in around 875 subjects, where a booster dose (third dose) of BBV154 intranasal vaccine was administered to study participants who were previously vaccinated with licensed Covid vaccines. The trials were conducted in nine trial sites across India.
BBV154 was developed in partnership with Washington University in St Louis, which had designed and developed the recombinant adenoviral vectored constructs and evaluated them in pre-clinical studies for efficacy. Product development related to pre-clinical safety evaluation, large-scale manufacturing scale-up, formulation, and delivery device development, including human clinical trials, were conducted by Bharat Biotech. The Government of India partly funded product development and clinical trials through the Department of Biotechnology’s Covid Suraksha programme.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Mindy Kaling on how characters on ‘Never Have I Ever’ represent different sides of her personality
Karnataka minister Madhuswamy’s audio clip on ‘govt not functioning’ triggers row, horticulture minister asks him to quit
Nicholas Evans, author of ‘The Horse Whisperer,’ dead at 72
Ian Chappell: Commentary box to miss strong voice that called a spade a spade
Sidharth Malhotra taunts Kiara Advani as she crops him from her video, fan says ‘marry her right now’
Google’s Android 13 now rolling out for Pixel devices: Top features, list of eligible devices
A disgruntled Ronaldo eats lunch alone at Man U canteen, reports claim. Manager Ten Hag now open to sell Ronaldo in transfer window
Karnataka PSI exam scam: CID probe focuses on arrested IPS officer’s financial transactions
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex jumps over 300 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,750-mark
Why keeping the Fold range aspirational helps Samsung in more ways than one
Anatomy of anti-conversion legislations in India: A comparative look at state laws