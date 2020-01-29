Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Bharat Bandh today: At least 250 detained in Pune during CAA-NRC protests

A Pune Police official said the protests were held peacefully and the bandh call received a response only from a few areas where shops remained shut from the morning.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Updated: January 29, 2020 6:07:15 pm
anti-CAA protest, mumbai CAA protest, women protest at under-construction road, mumbai news, indian express news Those detained are members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha and other organisations protesting against the CAA-NRC. (Representational Image)

At least 250 people were detained by the police from various places across Pune city Wednesday during a ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by some organisations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A Pune Police official said the protests were peaceful and the bandh call received response only from a few areas where shops remained shut from the morning. “Currently there are prohibitory orders in place in the city. Around 250 persons were detained from various areas for violation of prohibitory orders,” the officer said.

People were detained from areas like Yerawada, Golibar Maidan, Swargate, Sarasbag, and Chandannagar, officials said. Those detained are members of Bahujan Kranti Morcha and other organisations protesting against the CAA-NRC.

Public transport, educational and commercial establishments in most parts of the city remained open. The establishments in places like Pune Camp and Kondhwa, which were closed in the morning, started opening by late afternoon, a police official said.

