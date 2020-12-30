Pune: Bhandarkar institute to hold quiz based on Panchatantra

For the first time, the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) has organised an online quiz competition for children based on the Panchatantra, Professor Sudhir Vaishampayan, BORI honorary secretary, said on Tuesday.

The competition, registration for which started on December 19 and is now closed, will be held for two age groups — 7 to 10 years and 11 to 14 years. Over 1,700 contestants have signed up for the same.

The competition, to be conducted entirely in English, will see participants selecting any five tales from the Panchatantra and reciting them in audio and video formats. The second round will have a multiple choice questionnaire. The top three winners in both age groups will be given cash prizes and each contestant will be given a certificate of participation.

Prof Vaishampayan said that the organization had received a small sum of money from US-based residents to organise activities for children, after which he decided to frame questions based on the thought provoking stories of Panchatantra, often featuring politics and ingenuity. In this regard, the institute has given permission for children to use stories from Om Publications’ “365 Panchatantra Stories”.

“The special initiative for children is being appreciated all over the world. I am sure that many sponsors will come forward to make such activities free of cost for school children,” he said.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.