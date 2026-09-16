‘Traditions can’t be broken’: Bhagyashree’s Ganesh aarti sparks family feud

On her part, Bhagyashree told reporters that family participation was important to preserving Sangli’s traditions. (Express Photo/AI Enhanced)

Actor Bhagyashree has found herself at the centre of a dispute over the right to perform the traditional aarti at the royal family-owned Ganpati Panchayatan temple in Maharashtra’s Sangli.

Bhagyashree’s parents have objected to her performing the aarti at the temple, maintaining that the ritual is now the responsibility of their adopted son, Yuvraj Adityaraje Patwardhan.

“Adityaraje is the sole heir to the Sangli throne. As my sole heir, he has the right to perform the aarti in the temple,” her father and the head of the former royal family of Sangli, Vijaysinhraje Patwardhan, told reporters in Sangli Monday.

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On her part, Bhagyashree told reporters that family participation was important to preserving Sangli’s traditions.