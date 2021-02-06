scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Latest news

Bhagat Singh Koshyari to felicitate Suryadatta awardees today

Organised by the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, the 19th edition of awards were announced by the Group's founder president and chairman Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, and vice-president Sushama Sanjay Chordiya, on Saturday.

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 6, 2021 10:47:07 pm
Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra governor, Suryadatta awards, Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Pune news, indian express newsBhagat Singh Koshyari.

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will present the ‘Suryadatta’ awards in the city on Sunday.

Organised by the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, the 19th edition of awards were announced by the Group’s founder president and chairman Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, and vice-president Sushama Sanjay Chordiya, on Saturday.

The award ceremony will begin at 5.45 pm on Sunday at Suryabhavan, Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Bavdhan Pune Campus.

Click here for more

“Every year, on the occasion of the Suryadatta Group’s Foundation Day Celebration on February 7, the Group confers Suryadatta National Awards to eminent personalities for outstanding contributions in various fields such as education, science & technology, medical and social services, cinema, social service, art and culture, fine arts etc…” the Group’s chairman said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement