Bhagat Singh Koshyari to felicitate Suryadatta awardees today

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will present the ‘Suryadatta’ awards in the city on Sunday.

Organised by the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, the 19th edition of awards were announced by the Group’s founder president and chairman Prof Dr Sanjay Chordiya, and vice-president Sushama Sanjay Chordiya, on Saturday.

The award ceremony will begin at 5.45 pm on Sunday at Suryabhavan, Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Bavdhan Pune Campus.

“Every year, on the occasion of the Suryadatta Group’s Foundation Day Celebration on February 7, the Group confers Suryadatta National Awards to eminent personalities for outstanding contributions in various fields such as education, science & technology, medical and social services, cinema, social service, art and culture, fine arts etc…” the Group’s chairman said.