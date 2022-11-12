Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurates MUHS GeneHealth centre in Pune

THE MAHARASHTRA University of Health Sciences (MUHS), along with the Indian Drug Research Association and Laboratory (IDRAL), has set up MUHS GeneHealth — a unique genetic institute with a diagnostic centre, research facility and genetic clinic to provide affordable care. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the centre on Friday.

The state-of- the-art research centre has been set up at the Gharpure bungalow on Ganeshkhind Road. The MUHS management has spent Rs 2 crore on the project. Dr Anuradha Chowgule, noted scientist from Tata Memorial Centre, will be the professor and Chair of Excellence in genetic cancer research.

“We had the idea and expertise and once we got the place at the heritage bungalow, we decided to allocate funds for setting up state-of-the-art centres. Further programmes will also be taken up and we will apply for an upgrade through the Department of Biotechnology, government of India and Maharashtra government,” Lieutenant General Madhuri Kanitkar (retd), Vice-Chancellor of MUHS, told The Indian Express.

With genomics acquiring prominence in predictive and personalised medicine, there is an ever-growing need for genetic diagnostic laboratories and a trained workforce to provide accurate testing and help patients make informed decisions about managing their healthcare. MUHS GeneHealth will be the first such laboratory in Pune to provide tests at an affordable rate with additional discounts for patients from a poor background.

The diagnostic laboratory will include a range of tests to analyse DNA, RNA, chromosomes, proteins and certain metabolites using biochemical, cytogenetic, molecular or a combination of these methods,

“There has been increased awareness for early diagnostics, preventative screening and personalised medicine in India. This has created a burgeoning demand for clinicians and trained professions in the field of genetics diagnostics and testing,” Lt Gen Kanitkar said .

The MUHS V-C pointed out that the centre will provide an unique learning experience for students from medical as well as all other biological sciences, as they will gain experience in clinical practice along with diagnostic techniques. “For the first time in India, competency based training will be provided according to the latest NEP,” she added.