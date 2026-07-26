Beyond the City | Why Bedag in Maharashtra is known as the ‘Bullet village’

Bedag village in Maharashtra’s Miraj taluka, around 22 kilometres from Sangli city, has earned an unusual identity. Once known for its betel leaf cultivation, the village is now widely recognised as the ‘Bullet village’, with more than 80 per cent of its households owning a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

Village leaders and residents say this transformation mirrors Bedag’s own journey from a water-scarce settlement to a prosperous agricultural village after the Mhaisal lift irrigation project brought a reliable water supply.

“Bedag once faced severe water shortages, particularly during summer. Everything changed after the Mhaisal lift irrigation project became operational. Canal water is now available throughout the year, improving farming and the financial condition of villagers,” said Umesh Patil, sarpanch of Bedag Gram Panchayat.