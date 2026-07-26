Beyond the City | Why Bedag in Maharashtra is known as the ‘Bullet village’

3 min readPuneUpdated: Jul 26, 2026 11:22 AM IST
Bedag village in Maharashtra’s Miraj taluka, around 22 kilometres from Sangli city, has earned an unusual identity. Once known for its betel leaf cultivation, the village is now widely recognised as the ‘Bullet village’, with more than 80 per cent of its households owning a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.
Village leaders and residents say this transformation mirrors Bedag’s own journey from a water-scarce settlement to a prosperous agricultural village after the Mhaisal lift irrigation project brought a reliable water supply.
“Bedag once faced severe water shortages, particularly during summer. Everything changed after the Mhaisal lift irrigation project became operational. Canal water is now available throughout the year, improving farming and the financial condition of villagers,” said Umesh Patil, sarpanch of Bedag Gram Panchayat.
Patil recalled that owning a Bullet was once beyond the reach of most families. “Earlier, only sarpanches, police officers or a few wealthy families could afford a Royal Enfield Bullet. For everyone else, it was a dream.”
With assured irrigation, farmers gradually shifted from traditional betel leaf cultivation to crops such as grapes, sugarcane and turmeric, and allied businesses resulting in higher and more stable incomes.
“As water supply became regular, prosperity followed. Bullock carts outside homes gradually gave way to automobiles. Better agricultural returns encouraged even youngsters who studied engineering and other professional courses to return and actively manage their ancestral farms,” said villager Shivaji Nalawade.
According to Patil, Bedag has around 3,000 households and a population of nearly 25,000. “More than 80 per cent of households own a Bullet. Here, the Bullet is more than just a motorcycle. It has become a symbol of pride and identity. Women, too, regularly ride Bullets for their daily commute,” he said.
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Joint families remain common in the village, and it is not unusual to find three or four Bullets parked in the courtyard of a traditional wada (traditional houses). “Even if a family owns an expensive car, they still feel the need to have a Bullet parked beside it,” said Balaso Shinde, chairman of the Bedag Co-operative Society.
Shinde said the enthusiasm for the motorcycle continues despite rising prices. “Many youngsters and even elders spend over Rs 50,000 on VIP registration numbers and customisation to make their motorcycles stand out. The village has almost every Royal Enfield model, including the Standard, Classic and Thunderbird. Over the years, the Bullet has become a status symbol here.”
The motorcycle has become so closely associated with the village that residents say spending just half an hour near the Margai Temple or Rajwada Chowk in the evening is enough to see a steady stream of Bullets rumbling past. “That is how Bedag gradually came to be known as the ‘Bullet village’,” Patil said.