Beyond sputum: Why WHO’s new tongue swab test is a ‘major advance’ in fight against TB

Experts suggest that this near-point-of-care molecular test can be implemented at the primary care level and at a lower cost.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneMar 6, 2026 02:39 PM IST
A new policy from the World Health Organization (WHO) marks a significant advancement in tuberculosis (TB) testing. Experts suggest that this near-point-of-care molecular test can be implemented at the primary care level and at a lower cost.

Professor Madhukar Pai, Inaugural Chair, Department of Global and Public Health, McGill School of Population and Global Health McGill University, emphasized the importance of the new WHO policy for TB.

“For the first time, they have approved a near-point-of-care molecular test that can be used at the primary care level and also with a tongue swab, since many people are unable to produce sputum, and is a major advance in TB testing. Near-point-of-care molecular tests can now reach the level of primary care and are far more affordable than any existing molecular test. In addition, tongue swabs come in very handy when people are not able to spontaneously produce sputum samples,” Prof Pai told The Indian Express.

Former TB officers with the Central TB Division, Government of India, said that these tests would be very helpful and come at a lesser cost. “It may take a few years, but there is a huge potential for scaling up of the tests,” the officer said.

According to a statement by WHO, the recommendations mark a major step in making TB testing faster and more accessible.

Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, Director of WHO’s Department of HIV, TB, Hepatitis, and STIs, stated that WHO encourages countries and partners to collaborate in implementing these guidelines to address ongoing diagnostic gaps and ensure that everyone with TB can be diagnosed early and start life-saving treatment without delay.

WHO has recommended a new class of near-point-of-care nucleic acid amplification tests (NPOC-NAATs) for the initial detection of TB without rifampicin resistance. These tests can be administered at peripheral levels of the health system, such as in peripheral laboratories, primary healthcare centers, and communities, at lower costs than existing molecular tests.

Additionally, the WHO endorses the use of tongue swabs as easy-to-collect specimens for NPOC-NAATs and low-complexity automated NAATs for the initial detection of TB, including cases with and without rifampicin resistance among adults and adolescents who cannot produce sputum.

The new test is available through the Global Drug Facility at $3.50 per test, making it far more affordable than any previous molecular test. Several countries plan to roll this out through a special Global Fund programme, according to experts.

Dr. Zarir Udwadia, a consultant pulmonologist at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, criticized existing sputum smear microscopy as a test with very poor sensitivity and accuracy.

“It should have been phased out a decade ago. The new generation of PCR-based tests is the gold standard, which should be universal first-line tests for all TB suspects. There is not enough data to routinely recommend tongue swabs apart from a few small studies, but they could be considered in patients unable to produce sputum (infants and children),” he said

Sriram Natarajan, Executive Director and CEO of Molbio Diagnostics, said that these are early stages based on limited evidence, and the use cases still need to be more clearly defined. “This will need a few years of pilot introductions for scale-up, depending on the outcome. This category also cannot do drug resistance as of now, which is another limiting factor,” he said.

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments.

