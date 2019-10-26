Best air quality in Pune in 5 years this Diwali due to widespread rain: Safar

This year, Pune and Mumbai regions will experience their “best air quality” day around Diwali in the last five years, thanks to widespread rains. “The air quality will be one of the best in the whole of western part of India, particularly in Pune and Mumbai, as compared to past five years,” said scientists at the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Advertising

Dr Gufran Beig, project director of SAFAR, said the air quality forecast for Diwali period is based on the high-resolution atmospheric chemistry transport model known as SAFAR-Air Quality Forecasting Model.

The ‘best’ air quality predicted for Diwali period is mainly due to the rain Pune and Mumbai regions continue to receive. “Although surface winds started to become slow and temperatures started to become cooler, still mixing layer (boundary layer), height and moisture content in the atmosphere is sufficiently high to keep the pollution levels in check,” Dr Beig told The Indian Express.

Due to widespread rain, both internal and medium range transport of pollution will be slow and subdued. Under the influence of current cyclone Kyarr in Arabian Sea, it is predicted that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy fall is likely over western parts of India during the next two days. It is very likely to move to the west-north-west towards Oman coast, said scientists at SAFAR.

Advertising

The sudden change in the monsoon dynamics will work towards keeping the air quality in satisfactory range in spite of moderate fireworks display. Due to prevailing weather conditions, the smoke levels may push the air quality up to the upper end of ‘satisfactory’ from the lower end of ‘moderate’ range in Pune and Mumbai, respectively, in the early morning hours of October 28, the day after Diwali, but it will fall to lower end of ‘satisfactory’ range from the next day, said scientists.

During this period, the most dominating factor controlling air quality in Pune and Mumbai will be rainfall and calm winds. In Pune, the most polluted areas are likely to be at Shivajinagar and Lohegaon while in Mumbai, it will be Bandra Kurla Complex and Nerul. When the air quality is in the moderate range, people with lung and heart ailments, children and older adults experience respiratory discomfort.

If the air quality is in poor range, there is increasing likelihood of respiratory symptoms in sensitive individuals. Children and elderly are at risk and everyone may begin to experience some level of discomfort. People with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and outdoor duty, Dr Beig said.

Officials of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board will also monitor noise levels and air quality during Diwali period.