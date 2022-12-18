scorecardresearch
Terming saffron colour ‘besharam’ an insult to Buddhism, Pathan makers must remove reference: Union minister Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, Sunday said his party has no issues with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan except for the use of the phrase, ‘Besharam Rang’, in a song of the movie. Speaking to reporters in Pune, the chief of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) said: […]

Athawale criticised Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, accusing him of spreading confusion among people by claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is weakening the Constitution.
Speaking to reporters in Pune, the chief of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) said: “We don’t have any problem with Pathan except that it uses the phrase, ‘Besharam Rang’, in a song for the saffron colour. Saffron is not only the colour of the BJP or the Shiv Sena, but it’s the colour of the clothes that Gautam Buddha wore. About 2,500 years ago, it emerged as a colour of peace. Hence it is also an insult to Buddhism. If they don’t remove the word, besharam, our party will also agitate against the film. No colour is besharam and such a reference should be removed.”

“There’s no need to worry about the integrity of the Constitution. Narendra Modi is doing the work of strengthening the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. There’s no question of changing the Constitution because those who will try to do that can’t stay in power,” the minister said.

When asked about his purported soft stance on ‘controversial’ remarks by the Maharashtra Governor and some BJP leaders, Athawale said he had taken the right stance on all issues. He added that the decision to invoke the attempt to murder charge against ink throwers in a recent case was withdrawn after his party criticised the move.

First published on: 18-12-2022 at 08:18:24 pm
