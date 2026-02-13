Bengal worker’s murder in Pune is not ‘hate crime’, say police; teenager arrested, minor detained

A day after Mamata Banerjee termed the killing of a Bengal worker a hate crime, Pune Rural police said the Koregaon Bhima murder was the result of an alcohol-fuelled quarrel. (file)

A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the killing of a worker from her state was motivated by the victim’s language, identity, and roots, the Pune Rural police said Friday their probe shows that the murder in Koregaon Bhima was not a hate crime, but the result of an alcohol-fuelled quarrel.

The Pune Rural police said Sukhen Dhiren Mahato, 30, was found dead on the morning of February 10, on an open land behind Hotel Aapla Ghar in Koregaon Bhima. He belonged to the Purulia district of West Bengal.

During their investigation, the police detained two youngsters in connection with the murder case on Thursday evening, including Amin Shaukat Shaikh, 18, a resident of Perne Phata near Koregaon Bhima village, and his accomplice, a 16-year-old boy.