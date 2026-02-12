Bengal worker murdered in Pune, Mamata Banerjee claims ‘hate crime’; cops suspect previous dispute

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed Thursday that a migrant worker from the state was murdered in Maharashtra’s Pune for speaking in the Bengali language, and called his killing a “hate crime” while demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The Pune Rural police identified the victim as Sukhen Dhiren Mahato, who belonged to the Tumrasole village of West Bengal’s Purulia District.

“I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune, Maharashtra.

This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, his identity, his roots. This is the direct consequence of a climate where xenophobia is weaponised and innocents are turned into targets,” the Bengal chief minister said in a post on X.