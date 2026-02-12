Bengal worker murdered in Pune, Mamata Banerjee claims ‘hate crime’; cops suspect previous dispute

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed Thursday that a migrant worker from the state was murdered in Maharashtra’s Pune for speaking in the Bengali language, and called his killing a “hate crime” while demanding the immediate arrest of the perpetrators.
The Pune Rural police identified the victim as Sukhen Dhiren Mahato, who belonged to the Tumrasole village of West Bengal’s Purulia District.
“I am shaken, enraged, and sickened beyond words by the barbaric murder of Sukhen Mahato, a 24-year-old migrant worker from Bandwan in Purulia, the sole earning member of his family, in Pune, Maharashtra.
This is nothing short of a hate crime. A young man was hunted, tortured, and murdered for his language, his identity, his roots. This is the direct consequence of a climate where xenophobia is weaponised and innocents are turned into targets,” the Bengal chief minister said in a post on X.
“I demand immediate arrests and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators. And to Sukhen’s family, I say that Bengal stands with you in this hour of unimaginable grief. No effort will be spared to secure justice,” she added.
However, the Pune Rural police said their initial probe suggests that Sukhen was killed over a dispute with local people. “We suspect he was beaten up as a result of this dispute and was fatally injured. We have registered a murder case. Two suspects have been identified, and a search is underway for them,” Ramesh Chopde, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, told The Indian Express.
According to the Pune Rural police, Sukhen was found dead on the morning of February 10, on open land behind Hotel Aapla Ghar in Koregaon Bhima in the Shirur taluka of Pune district.
After receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and took Sukhen’s body to a hospital for a postmortem examination, which revealed that he died due to a severe head injury.
Subsequently, they lodged an offence of murder against unidentified persons at the Shikrapur Police Station. Sukhen’s brother Tulsiram Dhiren Mahato lodged the First Information Report (FIR) in this case, as per section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
According to the FIR, Tulsiram lives at Dnyaneshwar Complex in Koregaon Bhima and works at JAL Precision Products Limited in Sanaswadi.
Mahesh Dongare, Sub-Inspector at the Shikrapur police station and the investigating officer, said Sukhen had lived in Koregaon Bhima with two of his brothers for the last few years.
“Sukhen was also working at the JAL Precision Products Limited Company. A probe so far has revealed that he was murdered on the intervening night of February 9 and February 10. We have identified the suspects and a search is on for them,” said Dongare.
When asked whether it was a hate crime, Dongare said it is yet to be confirmed.
The police said that while there are CCTV cameras where the murder took place, they checked videos in the surrounding locations and other spots to gather clues about the assailants in this case.
They said Sukhen’s body was handed over to his brothers after the postmortem examination, and they have left for their village for the last rites.
