How Jewish recipes in Pune’s home kitchens tell the story of faith and migration

Written by Kalyani Lad

In Pune’s Jewish kitchens, culinary heritage does not announce itself with signboards or elaborate menus. It survives in recipes remembered by hand, ingredients measured through familiarity and dishes prepared when an occasion calls for them. The food may remain largely invisible on the city’s dining map, but within the community, every preparation offers a taste of a tradition that continues to endure.

From sweet, coconut-laced Malida to crisp passover matzah, the Bene Israel community’s food traditions tell a story of faith, migration and inheritance, preserved not in restaurants, but in family kitchens.

Yosef Nowgaonkar, President of the Jewish community in Pune, says: “A lot of our food is a mixture of our Jewish traditions and the Konkani influence.”

A handful of flattened rice, a generous helping of grated coconut, sugar and dry fruits: the ingredients of Malida are simple, but the memories they hold run deep. Prepared for religious ceremonies among the Bene Israel, this humble sweet is a reminder that some culinary traditions are not measured by how widely they are sold, but by how faithfully they are passed down.

In Pune, where the Jewish community numbers approximately 200 people, these recipes continue to find a place at family gatherings and religious observances. They rarely appear on restaurant menus or supermarket shelves, surviving instead through generations of home cooks.

Challa, a braided bread. (Express photo) Challa, a braided bread. (Express photo)

“Most of our Jewish food is not available in shops. It is made by us and passed down from grandmothers to mothers and then to children,” says Joycee Nowgaonkar, a member of the community. “Jewish food, all over the world, is based on kosher rules. There are rules about which animals we can eat, how the meat is cut and how it is prepared. We get live chickens and give them to a religious slaughterer, who recites the blessing and cuts the meat. We then clean it, salt it to make it kosher, and prepare it at home.”

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The laws of kashrut shape everything from the preparation of meat to the desserts served after a meal. Milk and dairy cannot be combined with meat, so sweets are often prepared using almond milk or coconut milk. A chicken curry or biryani may look familiar to the Indian palate, but ghee may be replaced with oil in meat preparations.

The food is as much a reflection of geography as it is of faith, carrying the influence of the Konkan region, where the community has deep historical roots, alongside Jewish dietary laws. Coconut features prominently, while oil and tomatoes lend themselves to familiar Indian-style curries. This meeting of tradition and geography is evident in Malida and in challah, the traditional bread prepared for Shabbat and major Jewish holidays.

Food takes on particular significance during festivals. During Hanukkah, the festival associated with light and oil, fried foods, including doughnut-like sweets, become part of the celebrations. Passover brings matzah, a crisp, flat, unleavened bread made exclusively from flour and water that must be baked within 18 minutes to prevent it from rising into leavened bread, or chametz. Sheer halva, made using wheat gluten, is traditionally prepared for the Jewish New Year, according to Nowgaonkar.

Preserving these preparations is not without its challenges. “Pune has no dedicated Jewish food outlet or cloud kitchen serving the community’s traditional cuisine,” Nowgaonkar says. Some women accept catering orders from their homes. Without commercial outlets, these recipes remain largely within the community, their transmission depending on family knowledge and practice.

(Kalyani Lad is an intern with The Indian Express)