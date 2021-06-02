Below normal rainfall likely over Nanded, Latur, Solapur and Ahmednagar in June: IMD

Vidarbha and Konkan could experience heavy rain this month, the LRF suggested. However, June rainfall will not be particularly good over parts of Ahmednagar, Solapur, Latur and Nanded. (Representational image)

Some districts of southern Marathwada and neighbouring Madhya Maharashtra are likely to experience below normal rainfall during monsoon season this year. This was stated in the second-stage Long Range Forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Quantitatively, the country’s seasonal rainfall is expected to be 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which is 88cm (1961-2010).

The districts which could be affected include Nanded, Latur, Osmanabad and the adjoining parts of Beed, Parbhani and Solapur and Ahmednagar.

“Some interior parts of Maharashtra will receive below normal rainfall during this season,” said Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of IMD.

Vidarbha and Konkan could experience heavy rain this month, the LRF suggested. However, June rainfall will not be particularly good over parts of Ahmednagar, Solapur, Latur and Nanded.

Due to its geographical location, Marathwada is among the least rainfall recording meteorological sub-divisions in Maharashtra. The normal rainfall recorded from June to September here is about 668.8 mm.

For the last two years, Marathwada has recorded normal to above normal rainfall. The IMD’s sub-divisional rainfall data suggest that last year, Marathwada ended with a surplus of 30 per cent of the LPA and remained in the ‘excess rainfall’ category. In 2019, the seasonal rainfall over this sub-division fell under the ‘normal rainfall’ category, though its total seasonal rainfall was 12 per cent short of the normal quantum.

After the onset over Maharashtra — the date for which is still unknown as the monsoon is yet to hit the Kerala coast— rainfall will be spatially well distributed this year, said the IMD chief.