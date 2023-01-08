scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

‘He has never belittled any of my activities’: Amruta Fadnavis on husband Devendra Fadnavis

Amruta Fadnavis said the Maharashtra deputy chief minister told her the song has revealed a 'different facet' of her personality.

Amruta said her husband enjoys her singing and often likes singing when she hums at home or does riyaaz. (File)

On Friday, Amruta Fadnavis released a music video Mood Banaleya, her first in Punjabi in collaboration with Meet Bros. The video shows Amruta, a banker and the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, singing and dancing with her co-actors. It clocked over 15 million hits on YouTube within the first 24 hours.

Responding to questions about how she handles different responsibilities—her job as a banker and the role of a politician’s wife and a mother—she shared details of her equation with her husband. Amruta said the mature relationship between the two stands as an inspiration for their daughter Divija.

“Devendraji, when he was the chief minister or now when he is the Deputy Chief Minister, has never belittled any of my activities This is a big thing. When kids see their parents going forward together and respecting each other, it leads to women’s empowerment in our society naturally,” Amruta said in an interview with the Marathi-language newspaper Lokmat.

She added, “The respect that we have for each other, we have each other’s backs, this will help Divija in developing a good attitude on gender equality.”

Amruta said her husband enjoys her singing and often likes singing when she hums at home or does riyaaz. “Devendraji has liked some of my songs very much. Generally, he likes my social songs, because he is so inclined,” she said. “He said ‘This is a different facet of your personality’,” she added.

Amruta’s singing and appearances in music videos have often put her and her husband at the receiving end of social media trolling.

In February 2018, the Mumbai River Anthem music video featuring Devendra Fadnavis, who was the chief minister then, and the then forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, had caused controversy. So had her dance with Amitabh Bachchan in another video the previous year.

However, she has remained unfazed and expanded her presence and work in show business.

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 11:55 IST
