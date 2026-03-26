No war, Iran needs democratic rule: Refugee and resistance group member

A refugee in India since 1982, Behzad Amiri lives in Pune and heads India branch of NAMIR, a group founded by former Iran PM Dr Shapour Bakthiar, who was murdered in 1991.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
5 min readPuneMar 26, 2026 08:54 PM IST
5 year old Behzad Amiri, an Iranian national residing in India (Pune) as a refugee, since the 1980s. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)5 year old Behzad Amiri, an Iranian national residing in India (Pune) as a refugee, since the 1980s. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)
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As he sits in his house amid pictures of Cyrus the Great, the first King of the Persian Empire, on the walls, Persian Poet Ferdowsi and his tomb located in Tous city of Iran, Behzaad Amiri says, “I am against the ongoing war in the Middle East and want a democratic rule in Iran like that of Mohammad Mosaddegh.”

Amiri, who hails from from Iran, has been living in Pune as a refugee for over four decades. Distressed by the war, the 75-year old says he does not believe either the United States or Israel and just wants democracy in the land of his birth.

Born in Iran’s Bushehr Province on July 26, 1951, Amiri, a Persian, is an active member of the National Movement of the Iranian Resistance (NAMIR), founded by Iran’s former prime minister Dr Shapour Bakthiar, a pro-democracy leader murdered in France in 1991.

Amiri said NAMIR comprises Iranian people, mostly Persians spread in different countries, who want an end to the “Islamic Cleric’s tyrannical, theocratic regime in Iran and its replacement by a democratic government”.

Amiri is heading the India branch of the National Movement of the Iranian Resistance (NAMIR). (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Amiri is heading the India branch of the National Movement of the Iranian Resistance (NAMIR). (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

“NAMIR’s headquarters is in Austria. I am in-charge of its India branch. Two more Iranians residing in Pune are associated with NAMIR. It has members in Germany and France. One member is in the USA. We meet online once or twice a month to discuss the situation in Iran,” he said.

Amiri said during their recent online meet, NAMIR members urged for a democratic rule in Iran, like it had about 74 years ago, when Dr Mohammed Mosaddegh, was elected as PM.

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“We do not believe in what the USA and Israel say. NAMIR is against the ongoing war and wants democracy, peace in Iran. Mosaddegh was Iran’s PM for about 28 months between 1951 and 1953. He was a nationalist. He famously nationalised the British-controlled Iranian oil industry. His tenure marked democratic reforms, but he was overthrown in August 1953 by a covert coup orchestrated by the British and US intelligence agencies, restoring the Shah’s power in Iran.”

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Amiri said he worked with a special camp of the Shah of Iran after completing a compulsory service in the Iran Army for two years and before coming to India for further education at the age of 26 years.

“I did my graduation in economics from Wadia college in Pune, then took admission for a Masters Course at Symbiosis, but could not complete it. I went back to Iran nearly two months after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, led by Ayatollah Khomeini. My father was put behind bars by the Islamic regime and was later released. He told me that I should not have returned as Islamic Republic would kill me. So I left Iran and reached India again via Tehran and settled down in Pune Camp,” he said.

“Islamic Republic in Iran executed my youngest brother and blacklisted me. So it was not possible for me to go back to my country. Thankfully, on August 26, 1982, the Indian government gave me refugee status,” he said.

Amiri said he avoids talking to his friends and relatives in Iran lest they get into trouble. “I lost my mother at an early age. My father once came to Pune, stayed with me for ten days and went back. After a period of time, he died in Iran, but I could not attend his funeral as I would have been killed there. I started a new life in Pune with the help of supporters,” he said.

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Amiri married an Indian woman, Ismat, who passed away 17 years ago. He bought an apartment on NIBM road in Pune with his family’s support, where he now stays with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, all born in India. His son works with a corporate company.

Amiri has been active in holding events like “nternational Day of Cyrus the Great in Pune, where he displays the flag of Iran before the 1979 Islamic revolution. Amiri said Cyrus the Great declared the first charter of human rights in the world, known as Cyrus Cylinder.

Amiri often circulates reports about various incidents in Iran on social media, along with the slogan ‘Iran Will Never Die’, which he says was given by NAMIR’s founder Dr Bakthiar.

“I joined NAMIR while living in Pune. I had five telephone interactions with Dr Bakthiar, who moved to France from Iran after the Islamic revolution. He led NAMIR from Paris, but was assassinated by agents of the Islamic regime in Iran. We are taking his work forward,” he said.

Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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