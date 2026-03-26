No war, Iran needs democratic rule: Refugee and resistance group member

As he sits in his house amid pictures of Cyrus the Great, the first King of the Persian Empire, on the walls, Persian Poet Ferdowsi and his tomb located in Tous city of Iran, Behzaad Amiri says, “I am against the ongoing war in the Middle East and want a democratic rule in Iran like that of Mohammad Mosaddegh.”

Amiri, who hails from from Iran, has been living in Pune as a refugee for over four decades. Distressed by the war, the 75-year old says he does not believe either the United States or Israel and just wants democracy in the land of his birth.

Born in Iran’s Bushehr Province on July 26, 1951, Amiri, a Persian, is an active member of the National Movement of the Iranian Resistance (NAMIR), founded by Iran’s former prime minister Dr Shapour Bakthiar, a pro-democracy leader murdered in France in 1991.

Amiri said NAMIR comprises Iranian people, mostly Persians spread in different countries, who want an end to the “Islamic Cleric’s tyrannical, theocratic regime in Iran and its replacement by a democratic government”.

Amiri is heading the India branch of the National Movement of the Iranian Resistance (NAMIR). (Express Photo by Arul Horizon) Amiri is heading the India branch of the National Movement of the Iranian Resistance (NAMIR). (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

“NAMIR’s headquarters is in Austria. I am in-charge of its India branch. Two more Iranians residing in Pune are associated with NAMIR. It has members in Germany and France. One member is in the USA. We meet online once or twice a month to discuss the situation in Iran,” he said.

Amiri said during their recent online meet, NAMIR members urged for a democratic rule in Iran, like it had about 74 years ago, when Dr Mohammed Mosaddegh, was elected as PM.

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“We do not believe in what the USA and Israel say. NAMIR is against the ongoing war and wants democracy, peace in Iran. Mosaddegh was Iran’s PM for about 28 months between 1951 and 1953. He was a nationalist. He famously nationalised the British-controlled Iranian oil industry. His tenure marked democratic reforms, but he was overthrown in August 1953 by a covert coup orchestrated by the British and US intelligence agencies, restoring the Shah’s power in Iran.”

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Amiri said he worked with a special camp of the Shah of Iran after completing a compulsory service in the Iran Army for two years and before coming to India for further education at the age of 26 years.

“I did my graduation in economics from Wadia college in Pune, then took admission for a Masters Course at Symbiosis, but could not complete it. I went back to Iran nearly two months after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, led by Ayatollah Khomeini. My father was put behind bars by the Islamic regime and was later released. He told me that I should not have returned as Islamic Republic would kill me. So I left Iran and reached India again via Tehran and settled down in Pune Camp,” he said.

“Islamic Republic in Iran executed my youngest brother and blacklisted me. So it was not possible for me to go back to my country. Thankfully, on August 26, 1982, the Indian government gave me refugee status,” he said.

Amiri said he avoids talking to his friends and relatives in Iran lest they get into trouble. “I lost my mother at an early age. My father once came to Pune, stayed with me for ten days and went back. After a period of time, he died in Iran, but I could not attend his funeral as I would have been killed there. I started a new life in Pune with the help of supporters,” he said.

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Amiri married an Indian woman, Ismat, who passed away 17 years ago. He bought an apartment on NIBM road in Pune with his family’s support, where he now stays with his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, all born in India. His son works with a corporate company.

Amiri has been active in holding events like “nternational Day of Cyrus the Great in Pune, where he displays the flag of Iran before the 1979 Islamic revolution. Amiri said Cyrus the Great declared the first charter of human rights in the world, known as Cyrus Cylinder.

Amiri often circulates reports about various incidents in Iran on social media, along with the slogan ‘Iran Will Never Die’, which he says was given by NAMIR’s founder Dr Bakthiar.

“I joined NAMIR while living in Pune. I had five telephone interactions with Dr Bakthiar, who moved to France from Iran after the Islamic revolution. He led NAMIR from Paris, but was assassinated by agents of the Islamic regime in Iran. We are taking his work forward,” he said.