‘Begum Barve’ returns to Pune stage as Gaurav Kanekar revives Marathi classic

Satish Alekar's 'Begum Barve' will be staged at the Bharat Natya Mandir, Pune, on June 6.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneMay 30, 2026 07:20 PM IST
'Begum Barve', marathi playA still from Marathi play 'Begum Barve' written by Satish Alekar'(Express/ Sourced)
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Begum Barve is considered one of the most unusual and complicated works in Marathi theatre. Scholars have made it the subject of PhDs, and books have been published on Pune-based Satish Alekar’s play. It is one of the reasons Alekar is counted among India’s top playwrights. Yet, Begum Barve has never been commercially successful. Since its first production in 1979, there have been fewer than 55 shows.

Actor Gaurav Kanekar, who has performed in Sony Marathi’s Bheti Lagi Jeva, Zee Yuva’s Aamhi Doghi, and Star Pravah’s Sahakutum Sahaparivar on television, encountered Begun Barve as a final year student of Lalit Kala Kendra Gurukul, Savitribai Phule Pune University.

As he fell under the spell of the abstract, tragicomedy, Kanekar decided to present this play during the final year of his post-graduation study. His hour-long student production, in which Kanekar covered only Act I of the play, has paved the way for a revival of Begum Barve on stage, giving theatre-goers in the city a chance to watch the classic. The play will be presented at the Bharat Natya Mandir at 6 pm on June 6.

Begum Barve revolves around four male characters. Barve used to be a famous female impersonator actor from the era of Sangeet Natak. But now, he makes a living by selling incense sticks. Shamrao is a tonga driver who used to have a mare named Begum. Now, Shamrao has lost the strength in his legs and limps through life, dependent on Barve. The two men live in the darkness beneath a staircase of a chawl. In small rooms nearby live the other two protagonists, Jawadekar and Bawadekar, who are clerks at a government office. Jawadekar nurtures feelings for a colleague while Bawadekar is attracted to the Collector’s daughter. But they do not have the courage to turn their private daydreams into reality. One night, Jawadekar and Bawadekar see Barve in his female guise and become entranced. As they readily enter into an illusory world of fantasy and hallucinations, the atmosphere becomes tense, sticky, and fraught.

“It took me more than a month to decode the scenes. Decoding the characters was another challenge,” says Kanekar. He has attempted to bring alive the confluence of fantasies, desires, sexuality, and the lingering contrast between art and mediocrity that surrounds the play.

“People laugh at the comic situations of the play, but the lasting impact of the writing is to provoke thought. We wonder at whom we laughed and why?” says Kanekar. Among the challenges was that Begum Barve has no female character, only the dynamics of the four men and their fantasies. “It is a mark of Alekar’s genius that he wrote this play with sensitivity long before the gender discourse had entered the popular vocabulary. This is one of the reasons Begum Barve is a great work of art,” says Kanekar.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

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