‘Before release, I used to discreetly carry Sairat’s songs like bombs’: Nagraj Manjule launches music of ‘Ghar Banduk Biryani’

Producer-director Nagaraj Manjule on Tuesday launched the second song of the upcoming film Ghar Banduk Biryani, which stars Akash Thosar, Sayali Patil, Sayaji Shinde and Manjule himself. The film is directed by Hemant Awtade.

“It was a peculiarly pleasurable experience for us to do this song. I have no doubt that the audience will love it,” Manjule said at the launch of the song ‘Aaha Hero’ in Pune. The cast and crew of the film attended the event.

Manjule was all praise for music director A V Prafullachandra. “I am confident from day one that people are going to love this music. It is wholly unexpected and peculiar. In his musical process, AV goes on a journey of the world and that is what you see in the final product,” he said.

“At the time of Sairat, when I used to hear the songs, I used to tell myself that Maharashtra is going to love this. Before the song release, we used to carry those songs discreetly like bombs in our cell phones – only mine and Kutub’s (Inamdar). We used to lock ourselves in the cars and discreetly listen to the songs. This time around too, we had to follow the same routine. So this is basically the second bomb that we are presenting,” said Manjule

The songs are sung by Ashish Kulkarni, Kavita Raam, Pravin Kunvar, Vivek Naik, Santosh Bote and Rahul Chitnis with the lyrics written by Vaibhav Deshmukh.

Ghar Banduk Biryani is scheduled to hit screens on April 7 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Manjule said that the film is a full dose of entertainment with elements of a gangster thriller, romance, and adventure.