Beer bar operator shot dead in Pune’s Shirur following previous dispute

CCTV footage is being examined by police as part of the investigation into the Shirur murder.

A beer bar operator was shot dead in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Friday morning.

Police have identified the deceased as Harish alias Hari Dadabhau Gangawane (33), resident of Pritam Prakash Nagar in Shirur.

Police suspect the murder was fallout of a previous dispute between the deceased and the assailants identified as Rohit Sonawane (23), Aniket Gavhane (23) and Aditya Pawar (24).

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Police have got clues about the accused from a CCTV video that has captured the murder incident.

A first information report (FIR) about the murder was lodged at the Shirur police station, Pune rural.

A prima-facie investigation by the police revealed that deceased Gangawane operated a beer bar in Shirur. A few months before some of the accused persons had been to the beer bar, when they had a quarrel with Gangawane over payment of money. Gangawane had then thrashed the assailants.