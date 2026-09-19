Beer bar operator shot dead in Pune’s Shirur following previous dispute

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A beer bar operator was shot dead in Shirur taluka of Pune district on Friday morning.
Police have identified the deceased as Harish alias Hari Dadabhau Gangawane (33), resident of Pritam Prakash Nagar in Shirur.
Police suspect the murder was fallout of a previous dispute between the deceased and the assailants identified as Rohit Sonawane (23), Aniket Gavhane (23) and Aditya Pawar (24).
Police have got clues about the accused from a CCTV video that has captured the murder incident.
A first information report (FIR) about the murder was lodged at the Shirur police station, Pune rural.
A prima-facie investigation by the police revealed that deceased Gangawane operated a beer bar in Shirur. A few months before some of the accused persons had been to the beer bar, when they had a quarrel with Gangawane over payment of money. Gangawane had then thrashed the assailants.
Due to it, they were angry and allegedly wanted to take revenge. Probe revealed the assailants allegedly confronted Gangwane near Dr B R Ambedkar chowk in Shirur on Thursday night. As a quarrel erupted at the spot, some local residents interfered, due to which the assailants left the place.
Police said Gangawane, along with his friend, went to a relative of an accused, in the early hours of Friday. The relative called the accused over the phone asking him to avoid any quarrels further.
But around 6.30 am, the three accused persons followed Gangawane and fired bullets at him from country made pistols while he was passing through a narrow lane in Shirur on a motorcycle.
A bullet hit Gangawane and he collapsed at the spot. His friend sitting behind him on the motorcycle escaped unhurt in the incident.
After receiving information, a police team reached the crime scene for investigation. Gangawane was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced dead by the doctors.
Police teams led by inspector Vinod Patil of Shirur police station and inspector Pramod Kshirsagar of local crime branch were dispatched for tracing the assailants.