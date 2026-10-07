As reservoirs shrink, this Maharashtra district moves to guard remaining water

As water levels in reservoirs in Maharashtra’s Beed have sunk to 16.38 per cent and groundwater levels are falling sharply, the district administration has ordered inspections of waterbodies and stepped up action to protect drinking water sources.

Speaking to The Indian Express, District Collector Vivek Johnson said dedicated teams comprising officials from the revenue department, Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), and the police have been formed to check water theft from reservoir backwaters and monitor the situation. The inspections will be conducted three times a day.

“There are 164 reservoirs across the district, including small, medium, and large projects. We have been facing water theft from certain locations in the backwaters of reservoirs. To check these thefts, we have ordered joint inspections,” Johnson said.

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According to Johnson, the officials have been checking illegal water theft for the last three months. However, it was found that some farmers were reconnecting pump connections even after action was taken against them.

As part of the intensified action, the administration has started dismantling electricity distribution points at select locations from where water is being stolen. These transformers are being removed and stored in the MSEB godown, while transformers supplying power to regular connections will remain operational, the collector said.

Johnson also directed talathis and gram sevaks to maintain a strict vigil over water theft from small and medium water supply projects.

“At larger reservoirs, including Majalgaon and Manjara, dedicated teams have been deployed to monitor illegal water lifting,” he said.

37% rainfall deficit in Beed

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The intensified monitoring comes at a time when Beed is facing a significant rain shortfall and declining water availability.

Data from the district information office shows that against the expected average rainfall of 566.1 mm till September 30, the district received only 356.6 mm, or about 63 per cent.

The rainfall deficit has also translated into a sharp decline in groundwater levels. The average water level recorded in observation wells has fallen to 7.36 metres, which is 4.55 metres deeper than the average level recorded in September over the past five years. A decline in groundwater levels was recorded in all 126 wells surveyed, with Georai tehsil recording the steepest fall of 6.64 metres.

Reservoir storage also remains low. Of the 164 projects in the district, usable water storage is at 16.38 per cent. The Majalgaon project has 28.53 per cent storage, while medium projects have 12.49 per cent and minor projects only 5.49 per cent. As many as 32 projects have completely dried up.

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“Currently, the average capacity of all 164 large, medium, and small reservoirs is roughly 16 per cent. Apart from these, there are several minor sources such as open wells, borewells, jackwells and small lakes. Their water availability in the coming months depends on the groundwater table,” Johnson said.

The administration is therefore already relying on tankers to meet drinking water requirements. “As many as 150 tankers are currently supplying water twice a day across the district,” Johnson said.

40%of water sources acquired

As of September 29, wells or borewells had been requisitioned in 28 villages and at 32 other locations. ”We have acquired 40 per cent of water sources,” he said.

The pressure on drinking water supplies is particularly evident in Parli Vaijnath, where the municipal council has begun planning for the coming months.

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“We have a population of roughly 1.2 lakh. Considering the current reservoir capacity and evaporation rate, we have planned to supply water once every eight to 10 days to ensure water availability till June 2027. The implementation will start on October 8,” Trimbak Kamble, Chief Officer of the Parli Vaijnath Municipal Council, told The Indian Express.

Livestock and fodder stock also affected

The water shortage is also affecting livestock. Available fodder stocks are expected to last for an average of only 37 days. The situation is particularly critical in Patoda, where stocks are estimated to last 21 days, and Ashti, where they are expected to last 27 days. Parli has the highest availability, with fodder stocks estimated to last around 70 days.

The impact of the rainfall deficit has also been felt during the Kharif season. Sowing was completed on 7,87,218 hectares, or 97.31 per cent of the expected 8,08,946 hectares. Soybean sowing exceeded the target at 137.90 per cent, while cotton sowing stood at 78.36 per cent.

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Preliminary assessments have indicated crop damage of more than 75 per cent across all 11 talukas, with the affected area estimated at around 5.14 lakh hectares.

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Amid the water and agricultural stress, the district has also received funds for irrigation-related works. A total of Rs 2,341.33 lakh has been sanctioned for three projects in Ashti, Beed, and Georai under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana 2.0. The projects are expected to cover 10,642 hectares.

For the administration, however, the immediate challenge remains protecting the limited water available in reservoirs and groundwater sources.

“We are now making a drought management plan for all villages in the district and mapping their primary and secondary water sources. Around 40 sources are currently being regularly monitored,” Johnson said.