‘Why have children you can’t care for?’: Beed girl made to leave ambulance over diesel money

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The Beed district health administration has relieved the medical officer of the Dindrud Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Majalgaon taluka of his charge and sought disciplinary action against him after a family was allegedly made to get off a government ambulance because they could not pay for diesel.
The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media.
Manohar Katare, principal of the Zilla Parishad primary girls’ school in Dindrud, said Seema Solanki, a Class 6 student, suddenly fainted around 2.45 pm on September 29.
“I called a local doctor and, with my colleagues, rushed her to the PHC,” he said.
“After reaching the hospital, we called her father and grandmother. Seema became stable after some time. However, the doctor advised us to take her to Ambajogai hospital for further treatment,” Katare added.
The PHC was then under the charge of Medical Officer Dr Nilesh Narayan Dhakne.
The family’s trouble began when the girl was being shifted to another hospital. The viral video shows her father carrying her on his shoulder to the ambulance. PHC staff allegedly demanded money for diesel and, when the family could not pay, made them get off the vehicle.
In the video, the grandmother is heard pleading, “Where am I supposed to get money for diesel? How am I supposed to look after four children?”
A hospital staff member is then heard replying, “If you don’t have money to feed them or the means to care for them, why did you produce four children?” The remark has drawn widespread criticism online.
The girl’s uncle, Mahadev Solanki, told The Indian Express that his younger brother, Keshav Kisan Solanki, is a construction worker.
“He has two daughters and two sons. His wife passed away six years ago, so the children’s grandmother looks after them,” he said.
Taking note of the incident, the Zilla Parishad health department said in a press note that the family members were allegedly made to get off the ambulance after staff demanded money for diesel.
Beed District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ulhas Gandal told The Indian Express, “The department found a prima facie case of dereliction of duty against Dr Dhakne. A proposal has been sent to the Commissioner of Health Services, Mumbai, through the Deputy Director of Health Services, Latur Circle. It seeks action under the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979.”
“Dr Dhakne has been relieved of charge as Medical Officer of the Dindrud PHC, and his posting has been temporarily shifted to the DHO office,” Gandal added.
Asked whether any ambulance payments were pending that could have led to the demand for diesel money, Gandal said, “Regular monthly payment is being done, a fuel card has been given, and even fuel mapping is done.”