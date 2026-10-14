‘Why have children you can’t care for?’: Beed girl made to leave ambulance over diesel money

The viral video shows her father carrying her on his shoulder to the ambulance. (Special arrangement photo)

The Beed district health administration has relieved the medical officer of the Dindrud Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Majalgaon taluka of his charge and sought disciplinary action against him after a family was allegedly made to get off a government ambulance because they could not pay for diesel.

The incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media.

Manohar Katare, principal of the Zilla Parishad primary girls’ school in Dindrud, said Seema Solanki, a Class 6 student, suddenly fainted around 2.45 pm on September 29.

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“I called a local doctor and, with my colleagues, rushed her to the PHC,” he said.