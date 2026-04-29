No sympathy wave in Beed: Widow of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh loses Massajog bypoll

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In a major political upset in the Beed district of Maharashtra, Ashwini Deshmukh, the widow of slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, lost the bypoll for the Massajog village sarpanch post Wednesday. Despite an expected sympathy wave following her husband’s brutal murder, she was defeated by Swarupanand Deshmukh by 92 votes in a close contest.
The counting of votes, which began at 10 am, saw a fluctuating battle for dominance. Swarupanand took an early lead, but Ashwini surged ahead in the second round. However, the momentum shifted back to Swarupanand in the final rounds, who eventually secured the win.
The Massajog village has 2,084 registered voters, of whom 1,744 cast their votes in the poll held Tuesday, for an 84 per cent voter turnout.
Following the result, Swarupanand said, “Despite the allegations made against me, the village residents stood by me. This victory belongs to the self-respecting youth of Massajog. I was part of the battle alongside Santosh Deshmukh before, and I will continue to work for the village’s development with that same trust.”
“The residents have elected me with the confidence that I am the one who can get the village’s work done in the coming times. It is because of this trust that I have emerged victorious,” he added.
The bypoll was necessitated by the murder of Santosh Deshmukh on December 29, 2024. The case became a national talking point after evidence suggested the involvement of Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP leader and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Dhananjay Munde.
Photos and videos of the brutality, allegedly linked to an extortion and kidnapping racket, led to a massive public outcry. Under immense pressure, Munde resigned as the Minister for Agriculture (holding additional charges of Tribal Development and Food and Civil Supplies) in early 2025.
Karad and several others remain in jail as the state Criminal Investigation Department (CIR) continues to pursue the case. One associate is still reportedly at large.
The Massajog bypoll was part of a larger election cycle Tuesday, where voting was held for 31 seats across 27 gram panchayats in Maharashtra.