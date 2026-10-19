Rs 25,000 aid for couples: What is behind this Maharashtra district’s mass wedding drive?

The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has announced a mass wedding initiative for drought-hit rural families to help reduce the financial burden of marriage ceremonies. The weddings will be organised in three phases on November 25-26, November 14-15, and December 30-31, with eligible couples set to receive government assistance of up to Rs 25,000.

Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson announced the initiative in an Instagram post on Saturday, saying the programme aims to help farmers, agricultural labourers and sugarcane harvester families avoid heavy wedding expenses amid the drought.

“The state government has declared drought across the entire Beed district. Considering the situation, and to ease the financial burden on farmer families during their children’s marriages, the district administration has decided to organise mass weddings,” Johnson said.