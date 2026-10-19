Rs 25,000 aid for couples: What is behind this Maharashtra district’s mass wedding drive?

The Beed district administration in Maharashtra has announced a mass wedding initiative for drought-hit rural families to help reduce the financial burden of marriage ceremonies. The weddings will be organised in three phases on November 25-26, November 14-15, and December 30-31, with eligible couples set to receive government assistance of up to Rs 25,000.
Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson announced the initiative in an Instagram post on Saturday, saying the programme aims to help farmers, agricultural labourers and sugarcane harvester families avoid heavy wedding expenses amid the drought.
“The state government has declared drought across the entire Beed district. Considering the situation, and to ease the financial burden on farmer families during their children’s marriages, the district administration has decided to organise mass weddings,” Johnson said.
The initiative is being undertaken under the guidance of G Sreekanth, Divisional Commissioner of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The district administration is coordinating with various government departments to extend financial assistance of up to Rs 25,000 to eligible couples through schemes such as Kanyadaan and Shubhamangal.
Eligibility criteria
The assistance aims to support eligible beneficiaries from communities included in the schemes, such as scheduled castes, neo-Buddhists, denotified tribes, nomadic tribes, other backward classes, and special backward categories. Additionally, families of farmers and agricultural labourers are also eligible for this initiative, provided they meet the relevant eligibility criteria.
Johnson said the administration wants to ensure financial constraints do not add to the difficulties rural families face during the drought. He urged eligible couples to register for the initiative and use the assistance available through government schemes.
“To participate in the mass wedding initiative, eligible couples can approach their local Anganwadi workers and register themselves. They can also select a date from the scheduled phases,” he said, adding that those with queries about the registration process can contact the administration on 9307670495.
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To coordinate the programme, a district-level committee has been formed under the chairpersonship of the additional collector. At the taluka level, committees headed by the respective tehsildars will oversee the arrangements. These taluka committees will include block development officers (BDOs) and child development project officers (CDPOs) from the Women and Child Development Department.
“Participating in mass weddings is not just a way to save money but also reflects a commitment to society,” Johnson said.