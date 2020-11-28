Beaten by guards for recording videos of ill treatment, says SPPU student

The alleged incident took place on Thursday evening

A final year BSc student of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) alleged he was beaten up by security guards in the campus on the instruction of college authorities, for allegedly recording the ill-treatment being meted out to parents and students who had come to complain of exam errors.

University officials said an “incident” did take place, but denied that the student, Aditya Tangade Patil, was beaten up.

The alleged incident took place on Thursday evening, when Patil met Mahesh Kakade, director of examinations and evaluations, SPPU for re-evaluation of his marksheet.

“I got my results two days before Diwali. I had been marked zero in Physical Chemistry. I was stressed and I emailed the university. However, I got no response, so I returned to Pune from Paithan, Aurangabad. Since Wednesday, I have been visiting the varsity to meet the authorities. I have full marks in two subjects and over 90% in others. My subject paper was submitted and the status was complete, so how can I score 0 marks? ” said Patil.

The Indian Express had earlier reported on complaints by thousands of students to SPPU over being marked absent or scoring zero in their exams.

Patil said he waited all afternoon to meet Kakade, who had earlier sent him to meet other officials and was later was speaking to other parents. “He was very rude to one parent. I took out my phone to record this. Suddenly, security guards were called. They took away my phone, dragged me out of the cabin and said I could not record as it was a confidential area. They took me downstairs, slapped me several times and forced me to squat on the ground,” he alleged.

Kakade claimed Patil entered his office and started recording a video: “This is the examination department, where work is confidential. I asked him to stop but, he began running all over the place. I called security and asked them to take him away. If he was hit later, I am not aware, but he was not manhandled in my presence,” he said.

Vice Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar said the student and his parent complained to him about being manhandled on Friday. “I called the head of security and asked him to inquire into it as no student has ever been hit earlier. I was told he was recording a video and started running around– probably trying to jump out of windows– and was being restrained. However, if he was manhandled, it should not have happened. As far as his results go, I have personally assured to look into it and resolve it by December 2,” said Karmalkar.

