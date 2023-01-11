scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Be mindful of overhead electricity wires while flying kites, MSEDCL cautions citizens ahead of Makar Sankranti

People should celebrate the festival at a safe and open ground instead of areas with various power distribution systems, said MSEDCL officials.

"Citizens, and especially children and youth, should celebrate the festival at a safe and open ground instead of areas with various power distribution systems",said officials. (File Representational Photo)
Listen to this article
Be mindful of overhead electricity wires while flying kites, MSEDCL cautions citizens ahead of Makar Sankranti
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to citizens to exercise caution while flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti (January 14) as there is a possibility of kites getting stuck with overhead electricity wires and advised against pulling them to avoid electric shocks.

The MSEDCL issued an official statement providing safety tips and urging citizens that under no circumstances should the children be allowed to remove the kite/manja that is stuck in the overhead power cables using an iron rod or stick.

“There is a high possibility of an electric shock in case the child or adult unknowingly tries to remove the kite in case it gets entangled and there is a live wire,” officials said.

“Citizens, and especially children and youth, should celebrate the festival at a safe and open ground instead of areas with various power distribution systems. Parents should be careful about this and guide children about flying kites safely,” said officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compare...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
PM Narendra Modi said ‘humse badi galti ho gayi, aapko bhej diya&#8...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Migrant fruit-seller near RBI headquarters in Mumbai is now part of key p...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...
Delhi Confidential: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma admits to making a &#821...

Tollfree numbers 18002123435, 18002333435 can be contacted during an emergency.

‘Avoid burning garbage near electrical distribution installations’

The power utility has expressed concern over burning garbage, especially that which is dumped near the power plant. Incidents of malfunctioning of the power supply system are rising as burning the litter leads to the melting of the overhead power lines and the disruption of the power supply.

“Citizens should avoid dumping garbage near feeder pillars, transformers or inside society compounds that have other electrical installations. There have been increasing instances when fire damaged the underground cables,” said officials.

More from Pune

On January 6, the power supply was shut in the Wanowrie area after the garbage dumped near the Wanowrie crematorium caught fire. It was located close to the utility’s feeder pillar and the supply had to be shut till the fire was extinguished.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 10:52 IST
Next Story

How the discovery of classified files in Joe Biden’s office compares with the Donald Trump case

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 11: Latest News
Advertisement
close