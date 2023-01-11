Be mindful of overhead electricity wires while flying kites, MSEDCL cautions citizens ahead of Makar Sankranti

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has appealed to citizens to exercise caution while flying kites on the occasion of Makar Sankranti (January 14) as there is a possibility of kites getting stuck with overhead electricity wires and advised against pulling them to avoid electric shocks.

The MSEDCL issued an official statement providing safety tips and urging citizens that under no circumstances should the children be allowed to remove the kite/manja that is stuck in the overhead power cables using an iron rod or stick.

“There is a high possibility of an electric shock in case the child or adult unknowingly tries to remove the kite in case it gets entangled and there is a live wire,” officials said.

“Citizens, and especially children and youth, should celebrate the festival at a safe and open ground instead of areas with various power distribution systems. Parents should be careful about this and guide children about flying kites safely,” said officials.

Tollfree numbers 18002123435, 18002333435 can be contacted during an emergency.

‘Avoid burning garbage near electrical distribution installations’

The power utility has expressed concern over burning garbage, especially that which is dumped near the power plant. Incidents of malfunctioning of the power supply system are rising as burning the litter leads to the melting of the overhead power lines and the disruption of the power supply.

“Citizens should avoid dumping garbage near feeder pillars, transformers or inside society compounds that have other electrical installations. There have been increasing instances when fire damaged the underground cables,” said officials.

On January 6, the power supply was shut in the Wanowrie area after the garbage dumped near the Wanowrie crematorium caught fire. It was located close to the utility’s feeder pillar and the supply had to be shut till the fire was extinguished.