Be alert, test & get treated without delay: PCMC to people aged below 60

The report said deaths in males were more than females across all age groups, which was the same even in the first wave due to increased movement and exposure of males.

THE PIMPRI-CHINCHWAD Municipal Corporation has appealed to people aged below 60 not to neglect Covid-19 symptoms, get themselves tested and treated without any delay.

The PCMC said it was wrong presumption that Covid-19 affects only those above 60 with comorbidities and there were large number of deaths only in this group.

Releasing a death analysis report carried out in Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCH) of the PCMC, including YCM Hospital, Jumbo hospital (government), Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital (Pvt) and Dr DY Patil Medical College Hospital (Pvt) for the deaths that took place over a period of April & May 2021, the PCMC said, “53 percent of total deaths in the study period had occurred in persons below 60 years of age, which indicates that the common presumption, that deaths occur more in older age groups does not hold true in the scenario of the second wave. Hence, persons of all age groups should be alert about their health and always follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

The report said deaths in males were more than females across all age groups, which was the same even in the first wave due to increased movement and exposure of males. “Therefore, it is important that the male population must avoid non-essential movement and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly.”

The report said 43 per cent of deaths took place in persons with no comorbidities. “This is an alarming finding which indicates that even persons who do not have comorbidities are at risk and such persons must not have a carefree attitude towards Covid appropriate behavior or remain under the false impression that lack of comorbidity puts them at lesser risk of disease.”

It added, of the deaths that took place in persons with no comorbidities, 65 percent of these cases were below 60 years of age. “This once again is a new and alarming finding that must awaken and make the below 60 years age population more serious about selfcare and should ensure they always follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.”

The report said hypertension and diabetes contributed to 81 percent of comorbid deaths. “Therefore, all persons with this commonly known ‘BP & sugar’ comorbidity should be more cautious and must ensure that they follow their treatment regularly and keep their blood pressure & blood sugar within normal limits.”

The report said 76 percent of deaths at Jumbo Hospital had not received any treatment before admission. “Hence, persons with symptoms must immediately visit their nearest PCMC fever clinic and seek medical attention and treatment at the earliest.”

PCMC health officials said home isolation should be avoided, especially in persons with comorbidities and senior citizens. “Persons in home isolation should monitor their health properly by ensuring that measurement of oxygen saturation (SpO2) and temperature must be done regularly at routine intervals in a correct manner, with the help of a well functional pulse oximeter and thermometer. Persons in home isolation whose symptoms worsen/increase must not wait but rather seek medical attention immediately by visiting their nearest fever clinic or Covid hospital.”

The report added, “If persons in home isolation have a drop in their oxygen saturation (SpO2) < 94 percent they must visit their nearest Covid hospital immediately. A ‘6-Minute Walk Test’ which is a simple test must be done by all patients in home isolation to monitor changes in their oxygen saturation.”

YCMH Dean Dr Rajendra Wable said, “We have been saying right from the first wave that delay in treatment was proving fatal for patients. If a person develops symptoms, he first goes to the local general practitioner who gives him medicine for two days. If the patient does not feel well, he goes to another general practitioner. Finally, the test is done only on the fifth or sixth day. By this time, the patient’s symptoms had turned severe. People should remember that from fifth to tenth day, there is possibility of the patient’s condition turning serious. This can be avoided. If the patient tests himself on the first day of the symptoms and starts treatment with doctors handling Covid patients at dedicated hospitals. Family should shed fear and act promptly and properly.”

Advocate Sushil Mancharkar said, “I lost my close friend because three doctors delayed conducting tests. His saturation fell to 40 per cent. My friend lost his life because the doctors did not recommend Covid test promptly though he had symptoms like fever and cough. I have filed a police complaint against the doctors.”

Activist Avinash Prasad said not only delayed treatment but sometimes negative report also leads to death of a patient. “I lost my businessman friend after he had tested negative. Since his report came negative, he was relaxed and did not receive any treatment. On the fifth day, his condition turned severe and subsequently, he died. The PCMC should strictly ensure that people who test negative despite having symptoms are admitted to Covid care centres,” he said.