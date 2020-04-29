Bayer ties up with Pune based e-commerce to deliver inputs at farmer’s door steps

After closed APMCs, unseasonal showers add to farmer’s woes in Gujarat After closed APMCs, unseasonal showers add to farmer’s woes in Gujarat

Bayer- the German agro input giant has tied up with AgroStar a Pune based e-commerce firm to home deliver agri inputs rights at the farmer’s door steps. A press release issued by the company on Wednesday said this was the first e-commerce collaboration in India for the company.

Under the partnership, farmers can order Bayer’s seeds and crop protection products for their entire crop lifecycle and receive agronomic advisory through AgroStar’s digital agri-tech platform. Home delivery of agri-inputs can currently be availed by farmers in North, West and Central India, with plans to extend the scope to other geographies in the future.

In the current COVID-19 lockdown situation, the partnership has enabled last mile delivery of Bayer’s seeds and crop protection products for multiple crops directly to farmer’s doorsteps. More than 15,000 farmers have benefitted from this service from the comfort of their homes and have avoided stepping out to buy agri-inputs ahead of the Kharif season.

“We are happy to partner with AgroStar and serve farmers during the current difficult situation and even beyond. The Go-to-Market approaches in the Indian agri-input industry have been static over the last five decades. With the rise of digitalization, the industry will witness very dynamic shifts over the next few years,” said Simon Wiebusch, Chief Operating Officer for Bayer India’s Crop Science Division.

“. We are excited to partner with Bayer to make their wide range of seeds and crop protection products available at farmers’ doorsteps across the country. Good quality agri-inputs, coupled with our digital agronomy solutions have the potential to significantly increase farm productivity and farmer incomes across the country,” said Shardul Sheth, CEO and Co-Founder of AgroStar.

