BATU V-C gets addl charge of SPPU

WITH THE tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) coming to an end Thursday, Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU), Raigad district, will hold the additional charge.

A professor of Computer Science and Information Technology, Dr Kale who was the head of the computer science and IT department at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad, has also served as the director, Board of College and University Development (BCUD), at the same university.

A part of several state level committees for drafting of the new university act, perspective development plan, Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and so on, he was the president of the ICT Section of the Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata in 2015-2016 under the Union Ministry of Science & Technology.

Meanwhile, the selection process for the new V-C has started but is dragging on due to the state government’s apathy to constitute the search committee. A three-member search committee is needed for selection of the candidates to the post of which one member is nominated by the Governor, another is nominated by management and academic council of the university, and the third member is nominated by the state government. The committees recieves applications, reviews and interviews candidates, shortlists names and gives a list of final candidates to the Governor, of which the latter announces the next V-C.

However, recently the state government brought in changes to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act which overrides the power of the Governor in selection of candidates for the post.