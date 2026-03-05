Battling cancer and rare immune disorder, 9-year-old boy gets second chance at life

In a rare medical achievement, doctors at Surya Mother and Child Super Speciality Hospital, Pune, have successfully treated a nine-year-old boy suffering from both a rare immune disorder and an aggressive form of blood cancer through advanced multidisciplinary care and a specialised bone marrow transplant.

The child was diagnosed with Hyper IgE Syndrome, a rare primary immunodeficiency that severely weakens the body’s ability to fight infections, at an early age. While undergoing treatment for the condition, he was later diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a fast-growing blood cancer, creating a highly complex and high-risk clinical situation.

Treating cancer in an immunocompromised child is medically challenging, as chemotherapy further suppresses immunity and increases the risk of life-threatening infections. To manage this, the hospital’s paediatric, oncology, intensive care, and surgical teams designed a carefully calibrated treatment plan, including reduced-intensity chemotherapy, strict infection control, and prolonged critical care support.