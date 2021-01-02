Battle of Koregaon Bhima: Event to mark 203rd anniv held peacefully

The “symbolic” ceremonies began with Buddhist monks performing Buddha Vandana and Dhamma Desana prayers at “Jaystambh”. (File)

The programme to mark the 203rd anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima at the “Jaystambh” in Perne village was held peacefully on Friday. Besides senior Dalit leaders and ministers, only a few thousand people turned up for the programme in view of Covid-19.

Police said there was good response to the appeal made by the state government and Ambedkarite outfits that people should not visit “Jaystambh” and see the “symbolic” programme to mark the anniversary of Battle of Koregaon Bhima live on television channels and social media.

Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Anandraj Ambedkar of Republican Sena, Union minister Ramdas Athavale, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut were among the Dalit leaders who participated in the programme.

Also, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, local NCP MLA Ashok Pawar paid their respects at the “Jaystambh”.

The “symbolic” ceremonies began with Buddhist monks performing Buddha Vandana and Dhamma Desana prayers at “Jaystambh”.

