Battle of Bhima Koregaon: Ahead of anniv, cops initiate action against objectionable messages on social media

As it braces for the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, when large-scale violence had broken out in the area last year, Pune Rural Police has started taking preventive action against potential trouble-makers and has been cracking down on the spread of provocative and objectionable messages on social media.

On January 1 this year, which happened to be the 200th anniversary of the battle, several incidents of violence had taken place in and around Pune, in which one person had died and many others, including a few policemen, left injured. On every anniversary, lakhs of people gather in Pune and march towards Perne village, about 30 km north-east of the city, where a victory memorial, called Jaystambh, is located.

In view of last year’s incidents, the Pune Rural Police, which has jurisdiction of the area, has been taking additional precautions, including much bigger deployment of policemen. The police has already initiated action against people who were found spreading objectionable messages on social media, including those involving hate messages, or calling on people to come “prepared” with arms.

“Since November 15, we are keeping a watch on suspicious and objectionable social media messages regarding the January 1 event. Details of persons who are circulating such messages are being shared with police authorities of the districts where they are residing for further action. Accordingly, preventive action has been taken against about 20 to 25 persons. Most of them are residents of districts other than Pune,” said Sandip Patil, superintendent of Pune Rural Police.

Police said they had come across some “revenge” messages on social media. Besides, social media, police are also collecting intelligence from their sources on the ground about the suspicious groups and individuals who may try to create law and order problems on January 1. Preventive detention of the suspects will be done as per law before January 1, said Patil.

“Some of those who circulated objectionable messages were given a strict warning. Also, those who are found circulating messages of serious nature with wrong intentions will be detained as a preventive measure. We appeal the people to avoid circulating any rumours, objectionable and provocative content on social media that will hamper communal harmony,” said Patil.

“Compared to last year, a police force 10 times larger, including 12 state reserve police force (SRPF) companies and 5,000 cops, will be deployed for security of people visiting Jaystambh in Perne village, along with Koregaon Bhima and Vadhu Budruk,” he said.

Arrangements are being made to check all the vehicles and persons on all routes leading towards the Jaystambh. The district administration and police authorities have held meetings with local people and gram panchyats to ensure that all essential facilities are provided to the visitors on January 1.

“We have also asked authorities of neighbouring districts to make arrangements for safety and for security check of people from their jurisdiction, who would be coming to Koregaon Bhima on January 1. We appeal people to follow the instructions given by police authorities,” said Patil.

He said police was keeping a close watch on a circulation of suspicious pamphlets and booklets and had identified specific areas near the Jaystambh, where book stalls could be allowed to be set up after taking permission from the district authorities. Heavy police security is being put in place near the samadhis of Sambhaji Maharaj and Govind Mahar in Vadhu Budruk village, which had experienced some disturbance last year.

District Collector Naval Kishor Ram, along with district SP Sandip Patil and other authorities, have conducted several rounds of review meetings in the last two months at Perne, Koregaon Bhima, Sanaswadi and Vadhu Budruk villages, for making arrangements for the anniversary programme on January 1.