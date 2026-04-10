Aspirants protest over stalled BARTI PhD fellowships in Pune

A group of aspirants under the banner of Maharashtra State BARTI Researchers Student Struggle Action Committee started an ‘indefinite hunger strike’ on Thursday at the BARTI office in Pune. The students are protesting as the PhD fellowship under BARTI (Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Research and Training Institute) has been stalled for the last few years. The delay has caused frustration among research students, who are demanding immediate publication of the notifications.

Since 2013, the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar National Research Fellowship (BANRF) is provided by BARTI to scheduled caste students from Maharashtra pursuing regular and full time PhD. However, as per the BARTI website, the last batch of fellowships were provided in 2022.

Protester Surekha Vasnik, a PhD student at Nagpur University since 2023 said, “The 2023, 2024 and 2025 advertisements must be published immediately. From the registration date in those three years our fellowships must be granted. Despite visiting the BARTI office 10–15 times, we faced extreme indifference. We are always told to approach the government, which also gives us negative responses. I want to tell the BARTI Director that we have been on a hunger strike since 30 March and no official has come to discuss with us. From Thursday we have been on a 24-hour continuous hunger strike.”

Another protestor Santosh Khajure said, “It has been eight months since my PhD registration at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. I self funded my six-month progress report, yet BARTI repeatedly delays support. This pattern has been seen for the past five to six years. Previous students also had to protest only after a year of struggle did the government release funds. If advertisements aren’t published, the government should consider shutting it down. Its duty is to ensure no educational obstacles for Scheduled Caste students and to promote their progress. Should students have to protest every year to pursue a PhD?”

In response, Deepa Mohol Munde, Director General of BARTI said, “There is already a committee under the Chief Secretary. They have also taken the opinion of the Higher and Technical Education Department on what improvements should be made in the system for PhD students. For PhD students we give DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) and it is a big amount. What happens is that the enrollment is high…The government is now deciding what detailed steps or SOP should be followed. This involves government expenditure as well. That is why no advertisement has been issued. Once the government gives its decision, we can publish the advertisement.”