Barricading work adding to traffic woes, PMC serves notice to Maha-Metro, PMRDA

Under criticism for increasing traffic chaos across the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), after a discussion with the city police, has served notices to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) for putting up barricades on certain locations on city roads despite the absence of any Metro rail work in those areas.

Top officials of the PMC and city police led by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta recently made site visits on key roads, including Ganeshkhind Road, Baner Road, Chandani Chowk, Sinhagad Road and other places where construction work is underway, and took stock of the situation.

“It was realised that barricading on city roads for Metro rail work and flyover construction was one of the reason for increased traffic chaos. Barricading during construction work is acceptable but it was noticed that at a few locations, no work had started at all,” said V G Kulkarni, incharge of civic road department.

Following this, the PMC served notices to Maha-Metro and PMRDA. “The PMC, as per the directions of the municipal commissioner, has already served notices to them and threatened action for creating hurdles for traffic on city roads,” said a civic officer.

The Maha-Metro has assured complete cooperation to the local civic body and police in their bid to improve traffic situation in the city. “We have received the PMC notice and will give assurance in writing that the Pune Metro will cooperate and provide all possible help to tackle the traffic problem in the city. The barricades on city roads for construction work of Metro rail would be removed wherever possible,” said Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director and spokesperson of Pune Metro, which is being implemented by Maha-Metro. The Pune Metro is constructing two routes: an elevated route from Vanaz to Ramwadi, and PCMC to Swargate route, which is partially underground. Most of the elevated route is from the centre of city roads.

The PMRDA is constructing the third Metro rail route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. This is an elevated route passing through Baner Road and Ganeshkind Road that come under PMC’s jurisdiction. Despite repeated attempts, PMRDA gave no official response to queries on its stand on PMC notice.

On the other hand, representatives of contractors of Metro rail pointed out that on the city roads that span across 2,000-km, Metro work was underway in a barely 40-km section. “The civic authorities’ concern over barricading causing traffic problem is acceptable but what about the traffic issues on remaining stretch of the city roads? They should work on resolving traffic issues across the city and not just hold Metro work responsible for traffic jams. We are ready to cooperate with authorities,” said a representative.