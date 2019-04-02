Barne-Jagtap feud: CM deputes envoy to calm agitated leaders

State Cabinet Minister Girish Mahajan met BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap at his residence on Monday evening to resolve the ongoing cold war between BJP and Shiv Sena leaders in Maval. Mahajan was reportedly deputed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stock of the situation.

Shiv Sena MLA Gautam Chabukswar was also present at the hour-long meeting.

Jagtap and several BJP corporators close to him have not been campaigning for Sena candidate Shrirang Barne, alleging that he had been critical of the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister and the BJP-ruled states in the past.

Jagtap said he has told Mahajan “whatever he had to”. Asked whether all differences have been resolved, Jagtap said Chabukswar will speak about it. Chabukswar said the picture will become clear in two days.