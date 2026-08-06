Like Edgar Allen Poe and his ‘Tell-Tale Heart’, wife tries to poison husband, bury body at home

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A 38‑year‑old woman in Maharashtra’s Baramati has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill her husband using poison and conceal his body in a homemade duct at her residence.
The accused, identified as Sharmila Pravin Jagtap, a resident of Indraprastha Society, was booked following a complaint lodged by her father‑in‑law, Prakash Jagtap, 71, at the Baramati police station on Wednesday.
Assistant Police Inspector Shashikant Ingawale, the investigating officer, said Sharmila’s husband Pravin, an engineer at a well-known company, was attacked on the intervening night of July 30 and August 1.
On Thursday, the police said Sharmila allegedly poisoned Pravin and assaulted him with a bat, leaving him unconscious.
The police said she had constructed a rectangular duct in her house to bury his body. She allegedly covered Pravin’s body with a cloth, placed his body in the duct, and planned to cover it with a Kadappa stone. Unable to do it herself, she called some workers, the police said.
“While placing the Kadappa stone on the duct on August 1, the workers observed some movement. When they checked, they were shocked to see a man inside the duct. They informed the police by dialling 112,” said Ingawale.
A police team rushed to the spot and rescued Pravin, who was admitted to hospital and is reported to be stable. Officers said the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute.
The couple has two children, but they were not at home at the time.
Initially reluctant to file a complaint, the family later registered a First Information Report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges related to attempt to murder. The police said Sharmila will be produced before court, where the police will seek her custody for further investigation.