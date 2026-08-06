Like Edgar Allen Poe and his ‘Tell-Tale Heart’, wife tries to poison husband, bury body at home

Initially reluctant to file a complaint, Pravin Jagtap's family later registered a First Information Report under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges related to attempt to murder. (Image generated using AI)

A 38‑year‑old woman in Maharashtra’s Baramati has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill her husband using poison and conceal his body in a homemade duct at her residence.

The accused, identified as Sharmila Pravin Jagtap, a resident of Indraprastha Society, was booked following a complaint lodged by her father‑in‑law, Prakash Jagtap, 71, at the Baramati police station on Wednesday.

Assistant Police Inspector Shashikant Ingawale, the investigating officer, said Sharmila’s husband Pravin, an engineer at a well-known company, was attacked on the intervening night of July 30 and August 1.

On Thursday, the police said Sharmila allegedly poisoned Pravin and assaulted him with a bat, leaving him unconscious.