scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Baramati: Two die, 4 admitted to hospital after consuming illicit liquor

According to the FIR, Raju Gaikwad purchased a toddy from Sandip Sathe on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, Hanumant Gaikwad had also bought toddy from Sathe. Both died after consuming the liquor.

Three people were booked in the case, including one Sandip Sathe and his parents, under Sections 305, 328, 308, 272 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act.

TWO MEMBERS of a family died after consuming illicit liquor at Malegaon in Baramati on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Raju Lakshman Gaikwad (35) and Hanumant Maruti Gaikwad (40) of Chandan Nagar in Malegaon Budruk, Baramati.

Raju Gaikwad’s relative Arun Bhosale has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Malegaon police station in Baramati. Three people were booked in the case, including one Sandip Sathe and his parents, under Sections 305, 328, 308, 272 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act.

According to the FIR, Raju Gaikwad purchased a toddy from Sandip Sathe on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, Hanumant Gaikwad had also bought toddy from Sathe. Both died after consuming the liquor.

Meanwhile, four more people Bhimrao Maruti Gaikwad, Bheema Chanappa Gaikwad, Bahiru Gaikwad and Bheema Kalappa Gaikwad, who had also consumed the same toddy were admitted to a hospital for treatment after their health deteriorated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes
More from Pune

“The two deceased and four others, who also suffered after consuming toddy were from the same family. While two people died in the incident, the other four were admitted to a hospital and are now stable. We have booked three people in this case. Samples of the toddy have been sent for forensic testing. There were more people, who consumed the same toddy but did not suffer any problems. An Investigation is being conducted,” said inspector Kiran Avchar of the Malegaon police station.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-11-2022 at 04:05:39 am
Next Story

Morbi bridge collapse: Toll 134, including 34 children; nine held for culpable homicide

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement