Baramati: Two die, 4 admitted to hospital after consuming illicit liquor

TWO MEMBERS of a family died after consuming illicit liquor at Malegaon in Baramati on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Raju Lakshman Gaikwad (35) and Hanumant Maruti Gaikwad (40) of Chandan Nagar in Malegaon Budruk, Baramati.

Raju Gaikwad’s relative Arun Bhosale has lodged a first information report (FIR) in this case at the Malegaon police station in Baramati. Three people were booked in the case, including one Sandip Sathe and his parents, under Sections 305, 328, 308, 272 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Liquor Prohibition Act.

According to the FIR, Raju Gaikwad purchased a toddy from Sandip Sathe on Sunday afternoon. Similarly, Hanumant Gaikwad had also bought toddy from Sathe. Both died after consuming the liquor.

Meanwhile, four more people Bhimrao Maruti Gaikwad, Bheema Chanappa Gaikwad, Bahiru Gaikwad and Bheema Kalappa Gaikwad, who had also consumed the same toddy were admitted to a hospital for treatment after their health deteriorated.

“The two deceased and four others, who also suffered after consuming toddy were from the same family. While two people died in the incident, the other four were admitted to a hospital and are now stable. We have booked three people in this case. Samples of the toddy have been sent for forensic testing. There were more people, who consumed the same toddy but did not suffer any problems. An Investigation is being conducted,” said inspector Kiran Avchar of the Malegaon police station.