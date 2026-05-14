Air crash investigation agency takes over probe into training aircraft crash in Baramati

The aircraft was occupied only by a trainee pilot at the time of the incident. (Express Photo)

A day after a training aircraft crash-landed in a field near a village after taking off from the Baramati airstrip, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the probe. An AAIB team arrived in Baramati on Thursday morning, local officials said.

Pune Rural Police said the crash occurred a few minutes after the training aircraft from the Redbird Aviation Training Academy took off from Baramati airport, located around 95 kilometres from Pune city.

The aircraft made a crash landing at 8.50 am near Gojubavi village, not far from the airport. According to preliminary information received from eyewitnesses at the spot, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly collided with a light pole, following which it struck the ground. Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, said the AAIB was informed about the incident soon after the crash.