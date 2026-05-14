Air crash investigation agency takes over probe into training aircraft crash in Baramati

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A day after a training aircraft crash-landed in a field near a village after taking off from the Baramati airstrip, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has taken over the probe. An AAIB team arrived in Baramati on Thursday morning, local officials said.
Pune Rural Police said the crash occurred a few minutes after the training aircraft from the Redbird Aviation Training Academy took off from Baramati airport, located around 95 kilometres from Pune city.
The aircraft made a crash landing at 8.50 am near Gojubavi village, not far from the airport. According to preliminary information received from eyewitnesses at the spot, the aircraft was flying at a comparatively low altitude when it developed a technical malfunction. During the crash landing, one side of the aircraft reportedly collided with a light pole, following which it struck the ground. Sandeep Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, said the AAIB was informed about the incident soon after the crash.
“On Thursday morning, a team from the AAIB arrived in Baramati and started the probe into the incident,” a Pune Rural Police officer said.
The aircraft was occupied only by a trainee pilot at the time of the incident. No serious injuries were reported to the pilot. Upon receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and initiated further inquiry and action.
In a statement, the Redbird Flight Training Academy said its aircraft, a Tecnam P2008JC bearing registration VT-RFY, was involved in an incident near Gojubavi village in the vicinity of Baramati airport.
Wednesday’s incident was the eighth aviation accident or crash-landing reported at or near the Baramati airfield since 2013 — an average of nearly one incident every 19 months. The airfield, which sprawls across 450 acres on the outskirts of Baramati town, has recorded several aviation incidents over the years.
The most notable incident was the crash of a Learjet 45 aircraft, registration VT-SSK, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, while operating a flight from Mumbai to Baramati on the morning of January 28. The crash killed then deputy CM Ajit Pawar and four others.
The crash has been investigated by the AAIB. On February 28, the AAIB submitted its preliminary report on the crash. The AAIB is an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The bureau is responsible for the classification of “safety occurrences” involving aircraft operating in Indian airspace into accidents, serious incidents and incidents. All accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft with an all-up weight (AUW) of more than 2,250 kg or turbojet aircraft are investigated by it.
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra CID is conducting an inquiry into an Accidental Death Report (ADR) registered by Pune Rural Police, as required after accidents involving fatalities.