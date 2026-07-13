Baramati railway station gets Rs 11.40 cr makeover, inauguration soon

The redeveloped Baramati railway station's new entrance gate under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. (Image: Central Railway)

The Baramati railway station in the Pune division of Central Railway is set to be inaugurated to the public shortly after undergoing a redevelopment under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), officials said.

The station, which handles around 1,800 passengers and eight passenger trains daily, has been upgraded at a sanctioned cost of Rs 11.40 crore, according to a press release issued by Central Railway on Monday. The project was aimed at improving passenger amenities, accessibility and station infrastructure while retaining elements of the region’s local character, the release said.

Baramati station has been in operation since 1914, when it began as a narrow-gauge line before being converted to broad gauge.