Baramati railway station gets Rs 11.40 cr makeover, inauguration soon

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The Baramati railway station in the Pune division of Central Railway is set to be inaugurated to the public shortly after undergoing a redevelopment under the Centre’s Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), officials said.
The station, which handles around 1,800 passengers and eight passenger trains daily, has been upgraded at a sanctioned cost of Rs 11.40 crore, according to a press release issued by Central Railway on Monday. The project was aimed at improving passenger amenities, accessibility and station infrastructure while retaining elements of the region’s local character, the release said.
Baramati station has been in operation since 1914, when it began as a narrow-gauge line before being converted to broad gauge.
Works completed
As part of the redevelopment, the station’s main building has been upgraded with an improved facade, along with a new entrance gate and a redeveloped circulating area. Officials said parking facilities have been expanded, new toilet blocks constructed, and the VIP lounge and waiting hall modernised.
Other works include installation of platform covers, resurfacing of platforms, new signage, upgraded drinking water points, and facilities for Divyangjan passengers. The compound wall and entrance infrastructure have also been redone.
The station’s entrance is directly linked to the main road and State Highways, with autorickshaws and other local transport providing last-mile connectivity.
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is Indian Railways’ broader initiative to redevelop stations across the country with an emphasis on modern amenities, inclusivity and improved passenger experience.