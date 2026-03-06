Baramati night landing facility; push for road, rail connectivity in state budget

Fadanavis, who took charge of the Finance ministry after Ajit's death, presented the state budget (Express Photo by Devendra Fadnavis)

Presenting the draft budget of the state government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced a night landing facility at Baramati airport where former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died due to a plane crash in January.

Fadanavis, who took charge of the Finance ministry after Ajit’s death, presented the state budget. The chief minister also announced a memorial to Ajit Pawar and annual awards in his name for faster civic services.

Fadnavis said the union government’s plan for a Mumbai-Pune high speed train service will bring progress to Pune. Phase two of the Metro rail in Pune was approved.