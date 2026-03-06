Baramati night landing facility; push for road, rail connectivity in state budget

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
Pune
Mar 6, 2026
Presenting the draft budget of the state government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced a night landing facility at Baramati airport where former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died due to a plane crash in January.

Fadanavis, who took charge of the Finance ministry after Ajit’s death, presented the state budget. The chief minister also announced a memorial to Ajit Pawar and annual awards in his name for faster civic services.

Fadnavis said the union government’s plan for a Mumbai-Pune high speed train service will bring progress to Pune. Phase two of the Metro rail in Pune was approved.

Land acquisition for the proposed international airport at Purandar is in the last stage.

The objective for the state is to create jobs in Pune and develop infrastructure to support Media tech and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics (AVGC) for Mumbai and Pune. Growth hubs will be created in Pune on the lines of thos in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

Fadnavis said the state government will soon take up the development of 54 kms of road tunnels from Yerwada to Katraj as well as from Hinjewadi to Sinhagad Road to tackle traffic congestion in Pune.
Pune Metro rail project will be given a push with the implementation of Phase two.

An allocation of Rs 5,100 crore has been made by the state to lay third and fourth rail lines between Pune and Lonavala.

In addition, the state will soon start work on elevated roads on highways connecting Pune city.

In neighbouring Satara district, the state government has proposed the established of a naturopathy centre for physical and mental well being of citizens at Dare village, the hometown of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A ropeway has been planned at Vasota fort in Satara.

Work on a memorial to Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Tulapur in Pune will be completed by June this year and his samadhi at Vadhu Budruk, in June next year.

