Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s car meets with accident, she escapes unhurt

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Baramati MP Supriya Sule Saturday met with an accident when a speeding and “recklessly” driven vehicle rammed into her car on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Sule and other passengers in the car escaped unhurt. Their car suffered some damage.
”While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when a vehicle rammed into my car due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” Sule said in a social media post.
”Incidents like these are a serious reminder that over speeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk. I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all,” she said.
Speaking to this paper, Sule said the vehicle which rammed into their car was at a high speed and was moving recklessly. ”It hit the side on which was I seating in the car. I on the rear side and was wearing a belt. The door of our car was damaged badly. Luckily, nothing happened to us. We all are safe…I want to emphasis that everyone should wear a belt,” she said.