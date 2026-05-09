Baramati MP Supriya Sule’s car meets with accident, she escapes unhurt

Sule said the vehicle which rammed into their car was at a high speed and was moving recklessly. (File Photo)

Baramati MP Supriya Sule Saturday met with an accident when a speeding and “recklessly” driven vehicle rammed into her car on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway. Sule and other passengers in the car escaped unhurt. Their car suffered some damage.

”While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when a vehicle rammed into my car due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” Sule said in a social media post.

”Incidents like these are a serious reminder that over speeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk. I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all,” she said.