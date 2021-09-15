Baramati: Mother, daughter drown in farm pond

A 36-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter drowned in a farm pond in a village in Baramati taluka of Pune district on Tuesday evening. The woman’s 12-year-old daughter survived the incident.

As per the information given by Baramati Taluka Police Station under Pune Rural Jurisdiction, the deceased have been identified as Ashwini Suresh Lawand and her daughter Samruddhi.

Shravani, Ashwini’s younger daughter, who had also fallen into the pond, managed to survive by holding on to a plastic sheet in the pond.

The family of the deceased is from Anjangaon village. The incident took place at a pond on the farm of a local villager.

Inspector Mahesh Dhawan, in-charge of Baramati Taluka Police Station, said, “The mother and her two daughters had gone to the area to graze their goats. The elder daughter was filling up a bottle with water when she slipped and fell into the pond. Her mother and younger sister jumped in to rescue her. The mother and elder daughter drowned, while the younger one managed to come out by holding on to a plastic sheet spread at the base of the pond to hold the water.”