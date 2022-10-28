Three killed in accident on Baramati Morgaon Road in Pune district

Three people, including a mother and son, died in a road mishap on the Baramati Morgaon Road in Fondwada in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Thursday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Atul Raut (22) and his mother Nanda, both residents of Karavagaj village in Baramati, and Dashrath Gulabrao Pisal (62) of Fondwada in Baramati.

Around 7 pm on Thursday, the police said, Atul and his mother were headed to Baramati on a two-wheeler and Pisal was walking on the road when a speeding SUV from the opposite side of the road knocked them down.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the SUV driver at the Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station and a team headed by assistant police inspector Somnath Lande is investigating the case, the police added.