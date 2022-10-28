scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Three killed in accident on Baramati Morgaon Road in Pune district

A speeding SUV knocked down a mother and son who were on a two-wheeler and a pedestrian, the police said.

The police identified the deceased as Atul Raut (22) and his mother Nanda, both residents of Karavagaj village in Baramati, and Dashrath Gulabrao Pisal (62) of Fondwada in Baramati.

Three people, including a mother and son, died in a road mishap on the Baramati Morgaon Road in Fondwada in Maharashtra’s Pune district on Thursday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Atul Raut (22) and his mother Nanda, both residents of Karavagaj village in Baramati, and Dashrath Gulabrao Pisal (62) of Fondwada in Baramati.

Around 7 pm on Thursday, the police said, Atul and his mother were headed to Baramati on a two-wheeler and Pisal was walking on the road when a speeding SUV from the opposite side of the road knocked them down.

More from Pune

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against the SUV driver at the Wadgaon Nimbalkar police station and a team headed by assistant police inspector Somnath Lande is investigating the case, the police added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation targetPremium
RBI policy body set to meet on Nov 3 to explain missing inflation target

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 11:02:22 am
Next Story

Randeep Hooda makes his relationship with Lin Laishram Insta official, see photos

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement