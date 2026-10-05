Family member held for murder of two elderly women in Baramati, robbing gold jewellery

Pune rural police have arrested a family member in connection with the murder of two elderly women at their house in Baramati.

Police identified the accused as Vikas alias Appa Rajendra Ladkat (25), a resident of Sherechiwadi village in Baramati taluka of Pune district.

Indumati Maruti Ladkat (75) and Krushnabai Kundalik Ladkat (60) were found dead, with their throats slit, in an open space near their house in Sherechiwadi on September 29. About 50 grams of gold ornaments on their bodies were missing.

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Indumati’s son Ganesh Ladkat (45) lodged the FIR at the Supa police station in Pune rural. Initial probe revealed that the two elderly women were murdered while they were sleeping, robbery being the motive.