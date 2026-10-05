Family member held for murder of two elderly women in Baramati, robbing gold jewellery

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Pune rural police have arrested a family member in connection with the murder of two elderly women at their house in Baramati.
Police identified the accused as Vikas alias Appa Rajendra Ladkat (25), a resident of Sherechiwadi village in Baramati taluka of Pune district.
Indumati Maruti Ladkat (75) and Krushnabai Kundalik Ladkat (60) were found dead, with their throats slit, in an open space near their house in Sherechiwadi on September 29. About 50 grams of gold ornaments on their bodies were missing.
Indumati’s son Ganesh Ladkat (45) lodged the FIR at the Supa police station in Pune rural. Initial probe revealed that the two elderly women were murdered while they were sleeping, robbery being the motive.
Pune rural police Superintendent Sandeep Singh Gill formed eight teams to crack the murders. Police teams checked about 200 history sheeters in Ahilyanagar, Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Pune and Beed districts in Maharashtra and Nipani in Karnataka. Police also checked CCTV cameras installed at various locations for leads.
Simultaneously, the police also kept watch on the movements of people in Sherechiwadi village, especially those residing near the deceased women.
Police detained Vikas Ladkat after finding his movements suspicious. During interrogation, Vikas admitted that he murdered the two women, who were his relatives, by attacking them with an axe and then looted their gold ornaments, a press release issued on Monday stated.
Police arrested Vikas under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 103 (1) (murder), 309 (4), 332 (c), on October 4. Police also recovered the robbed ornaments from his possession.
Assistant police inspector Shashikant Shelke of Supa police station said, “A court has remanded the accused in police custody for five days. He is a distant family member of the deceased woman. Probe so far has revealed that he was debt-ridden. So he killed the elderly women when they were alone and robbed their gold jewellery. In the past he was booked in a criminal case when he was a minor. Further investigation is on.”