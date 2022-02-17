Baramati court awards life imprisonment to man for raping 6-year-old girl

A court in Pune district’s Baramati sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl. The man had taken the minor to a farm, where he committed the crime.

The court of Additional District and Sessions judge J P Darekar held the accused guilty under sections of IPC and POCSO and Wednesday sentenced the man, identified as Anil Baban Bankar, 38, of Daund, to “rigorous imprisonment for life till his natural death” and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to be given to the rape survivor.

Bankar was arrested by the Pune Rural Police for raping the minor girl on June 18, 2020. The minor’s mother had lodged an FIR on June 19, 2020. Police booked Bankar under Sections 376 (3), 375 (b), 375 (d), 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special public prosecutor Prasanna Joshi examined seven witnesses in this case.

A statement issued by Joshi said, “The victim girl’s mother turned hostile and gave contradictory statements before the court. But the victim girl narrated the incident in detail to the court. Also, the medical report was crucial evidence in this case.”