scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Must Read

Baramati court awards life imprisonment to man for raping 6-year-old girl

A statement by the public prosecutor said, “The victim girl’s mother turned hostile and gave contradictory statements before the court. But the victim girl narrated the incident in detail to the court. Also, the medical report was crucial evidence in this case.”

By: Express News Service | Pune |
February 17, 2022 10:58:46 pm
Pune news, Pune crime, crimes against women, POCSO act, indian expressThe man was sentenced to 'rigorous imprisonment for life till his natural death'.

A court in Pune district’s Baramati sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl. The man had taken the minor to a farm, where he committed the crime.

The court of Additional District and Sessions judge J P Darekar held the accused guilty under sections of IPC and POCSO and Wednesday sentenced the man, identified as Anil Baban Bankar, 38, of Daund, to “rigorous imprisonment for life till his natural death” and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 to be given to the rape survivor.

Bankar was arrested by the Pune Rural Police for raping the minor girl on June 18, 2020. The minor’s mother had lodged an FIR on June 19, 2020. Police booked Bankar under Sections 376 (3), 375 (b), 375 (d), 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Special public prosecutor Prasanna Joshi examined seven witnesses in this case.

More from Pune

A statement issued by Joshi said, “The victim girl’s mother turned hostile and gave contradictory statements before the court. But the victim girl narrated the incident in detail to the court. Also, the medical report was crucial evidence in this case.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement