Baramati bypoll twist: Congress likely to withdraw its candidate today after Rohit Pawar meets Harshavardhan Sapkal

The Maharashtra Congress is likely to withdraw its candidate from the Baramati Assembly bypoll, signalling a possible political understanding as leaders push for an uncontested election following Ajit Pawar’s death.

Indications of a withdrawal emerged after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar met Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Harshavardhan Sapkal on Thursday, the last day for nomination withdrawals, urging him to pull out the party’s candidate.

”I met the MPCC chief and had a long discussion with him. I told him that today was the last day of withdrawing of nominations and therefore I urged him to withdraw the party candidate from the race,” Rohit Pawar said.

Rohit said, ”The Congress’s objective is to get justice for Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash. Sapkal said the Congress believes that when a prominent leader of Maharashtra has died in a plane crash, and even an FIR is not being lodged, then the Congress wants to register its protest in the way it feels right. And that is why the Congress fielded its candidate for Baramati bypoll to put pressure on the government to file an FIR and bring out the truth in the matter.”

Rohit said that though Ajit Pawar had joined hands with the BJP, the Congress has nothing against him but is keen to get justice for him. He said that he urged Congress to withdraw its candidate to send out a positive message among the people of Maharashtra. “I am sure the Congress will accede to our demand and withdraw its candidate,” he said.

A Congress spokesperson said, ”The party is thinking of withdrawing the candidate. The decision will be made public in a couple of hours… The party wanted to send out a strong message to the government that it was not doing justice to Ajit Pawar by refusing to lodge the FIR.”

Rohit also commented on the statements made by Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and the late Ajit Pawar, about the Congress a few days ago. ”I told the MPCC chief that it was an inappropriate statement,” he said.

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Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar had said the Congress made a “big mistake” by fielding a candidate against his mother Sunetra, warning that the Opposition party would soon face the consequences of its decision. “I don’t think this will be an uncontested election. This is because several people have filed their forms. Besides, the Congress has also fielded a candidate. If the Congress has decided to field a candidate, then I don’t think the election will be an uncontested one,” Parth had told journalists in Baramati.

In a sharp rebuttal, the state Congress had termed Parth an “ungrateful son who remained silent and surrendered to the powers” and warned that he had better not speak about the party.

The Congress has fielded Akash More, who had lost his deposit when he contested against Ajit Pawar in 2014.

Immediately after his name was announced, More held a press conference and put a condition for withdrawing from the race. ”I will withdraw from the race provided the government files an FIR in the Ajit Pawar plane accident case,” he had said.

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On her part, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar had twice called up MPCC chief and even Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for an unopposed election. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP had already decided to support Sunetra Pawar.